Best bets: 'Charlie Brown Christmas' plays Rosemont; 'Nutcracker' dances into Chicago, suburbs

Linus and Lucy

The beloved "Peanuts" characters of comic strip artist Charles M. Schulz come to life with the tour of "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$65. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Salt Creek Ballet's "The Nutcracker" with the New Philharmonic is at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. - Courtesy of Keith Gerling

The classic Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" abounds in select productions opening this weekend.

• Ballet Chicago presents "The Nutcracker" at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $33-$50; $22 seniors and students; $15 kids. (773) 935-6875 or athenaeumtheatre.org. 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 19 and 20, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 21, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 and 22

• Ruth Page Civic Ballet revives its namesake choreographer's version of "The Nutcracker" at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $20-$25; $19-$24 senior; $10-$15 youth/students. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

• The New Philharmonic takes on a new collaborator with Salt Creek Ballet for "The Nutcracker" this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $34-$44. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

• "The Magic of the Nutcracker" by Dancenter North is at Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park Ave., Libertyville. $15-$36. (847) 367-7970 or dancenter-north.com. 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15

• Alma Dance Theater out of Glen Ellyn stages its take on "The Nutcracker" at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $30-$38. (847) 622-0300 or almadanceschool.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Join in singing

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Elgin Master Chorale and Dancewerks for the community singalong "Deck the Halls Holiday Concert" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $40-$60. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Sisters and Tony Award nominees Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway perform "Broadway with the Callaways" at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. -

Sisters and Tony Award nominees Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway (daughters of the late Chicago broadcaster John Callaway) reunite for a "Broadway with the Callaways" concert Saturday at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $38.80-$59.20. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Opera star Renée Fleming and Alex Jennings star in the Tony Award-winning musical "The Light in The Piazza" at the Lyric Opera of Chicago for 10 performances starting Saturday, Dec. 14. - Courtesy of Dewynters London

Opera soprano Renée Fleming and Olivier Award-winning actor Alex Jennings ("The Crown," "The Lady in the Van") star in a special run of "The Light in the Piazza." The six-time Tony Award-winning musical plays 10 performances only starting Saturday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $35-$219. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 10 performances at either 1:30 or 7 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 29

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra performs a holiday concert with silent movies at Fermilab in Batavia at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. -

Travel back in time with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra as members accompany archival silent films of the holiday season with "Christmas at the Silent Movies" Saturday at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium, Batavia. $25; $13 for ages 18 and under. (630) 840-3351 or events.fnal.gov. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Holiday gathering

Enjoy music of the season, ice sculpting and storytime with Mrs. Claus as part of the Christmas on the Farm event Saturday at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Free admission. (630) 232-4542 or genevaparks.org. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

The Noggin Builders Kid Escape Room runs weekends at the Northbrook Court in Northbrook. -

Put children ages 5 to 10 to the test as they solve puzzles and games as part of the Noggin Builders Kid Escape Room. It's ongoing at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook. $16 per person; advance registration required. All children ages 10 and under must be accompanied in the game room by a person age 16 or older. (847) 770-0540 or nogginbuilderskidescaperoom.com. 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday