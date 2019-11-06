James Holzhauer returns to 'Jeopardy!' today for Tournament of Champions
Updated 11/6/2019 9:06 AM
Naperville native James Holzhauer, the man who won nearly $2.5 million on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year. is back on the game show today.
Holzhauer, also known as "Jeopardy James," is among the 15 people competing in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions."
The winner takes home $250,000.
Emma Boettcher, the Chicago resident who knocked Holzhauer out of after 32 straight wins, will be on Thursday's episode.
