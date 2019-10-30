Dining out: BBQ'd Productions adds 20 new menu items; Umai Aji-Ya ramen opens in Naperville

BBQ'd Productions recently added new sandwiches and sides to its barbecue-centric menu. Courtesy of BBQ'd Productions

Upping the BBQ'd ante

BBQ'd Productions' owner Kris Schoenberger, who recently took top honors in the Culinary Fight Fest and Final Plate competitions in Chicago, felt that now was the perfect time to introduce some new items to his Lake Zurich and Third Lake restaurants' menus. "We're bringing some more chef-centric dishes to the menu," Schoenberger said. The new menu, which launched Monday, features smoked Buffalo chicken spring rolls, Trucker Snacks, fiesta nachos with corn salsa and housemade chimichurri, Gettin Piggy With It flatbread, smoked chicken Caesar Romaine wedge salad, smoked maple Canadian ham, smoked corned beef platters and Ruebens. One of Schoenberger's personal favorites is the 10-99 steak topped with chimichurri and housemade corn salsa served over garlic mashed potatoes and bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts. He also recommends the BBQ'd 10-50 Burrito stuffed with brisket and smoked Gouda mac and cheese, the Chicago Po Boy with shaved Romaine and a honey jalapeño sauce, the Cubano Cuban sandwich served on a torta bread, and sides such as the smoked green beans, smoked cinnamon apples and fiesta corn.

BBQ'd Productions is at 405 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, (847) 550-1234, and 34121 Route 45, Third Lake, (847) 543-1234, wegrillitall.com/.

The Halloween Spooky Roll is $16 on Thursday, Oct. 31, at PL8 Simply Asian in Barrington, TL's Four Seasons in Bartlett and 8000 Miles in Roselle. -

PL8 Simply Asian in Barrington, TL's Four Seasons in Bartlett and 8000 Miles in Roselle get in the holiday spirit with the special $16 Halloween Spooky Roll, featuring spicy tuna and jalapeño rolled in black rice topped with spicy kanikama and marinated baby octopus with wasabi honey mayo and eel sauce.

PL8 Simply Asian is at 736 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington, (847) 382-1988, pl8simplyasian.com/; TL's Four Seasons is at 110 W. Bartlett Ave., Bartlett, (630) 830-1988, tlsfourseasons.com/; and 8000 Miles, 107 Main St., Roselle, (630) 283-0053, 8000milesrestaurantil.com/.

During Happy Hour, Gene & Georgetti Rosemont's burger and fries are only $5. - Courtesy of Collin Pierson Photography

If you want your kids to eat a real meal on Halloween, check out Gene & Georgetti Rosemont's offer: Kids 12 and younger who come in costume on Thursday, Oct. 31, can eat for free with the purchase of an entree. Adults might want to check out the drink specials, including Vampire Punch, Witches Brew Martini and Spooky Sparkling Cider. Plus, Happy Hour runs through 8 p.m. Thursday. Did we mention prizes for best costume, too?

In case if you didn't know, Gene & Georgetti's Happy Hour in the bar runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and includes specials such as $1 oysters on the half shell and $5 bar bites (steamed PEI mussels, pizza bread, fried cheese ravioli, and burger and fries). Drink specials feature $6 cocktails including the margarita, Tanqueray Your Way, Woodford Reserve Double Oak Old Fashioned or Manhattan, and Boulevardier. And wine is $6 and beer is $3.

Gene & Georgetti Rosemont is at 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 653-3300 or geneandgeorgetti.com/gene-and-georgetti-rosemont/.

Umai Aji-Ya, a new Japanese grill and ramen restaurant in Naperville, is hosting a grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. - Courtesy of Exclusive PR

Calling all ramen fans: Umai Aji-Ya, the new Japanese grill and ramen restaurant in Naperville, is hosting a grand opening party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. But, actually, the celebration will last all weekend. Through Sunday, Nov. 3, stop by to enter to win free ramen for a year. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Umai Aji-Ya is at 760 N. Route 59, Suite 112, Naperville, umai-ajiya.com/locations-naperville.

Free delivery

Here's a treat: Now through Sunday, Nov. 10, Portillo's is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more at all locations.

Portillo's has locations throughout the suburbs. portillos.com/.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Nashville fried chicken sandwiches are $5 at Fry the Coop for National Sandwich Day. - Courtesy of Fry the Coop

For all the Joey Tribbianis and George Costanzas of the world, National Sandwich Day -- Sunday, Nov. 3 -- is for you. And Fry the Coop is honoring the day with $5 (originally $8.50) Nashville fried chicken sandwiches (fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun). Or try some of the restaurant's other sandwiches, including the chicken and cheese ($9), spicy butter fried chicken ($8) and doughnut fried chicken ($8).

Fry the Coop is at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630)-359-5223, and 5128 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, (708) 576-8645, frythecoop.com/.

Fall back at Olive Garden

Yes, it's that time of year to fall back again. Because the time change (on Sunday, Nov. 3) might make you hungry earlier, Olive Garden has a possible solution: Early Dinner Duos, which will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Starting at $8.99, the special offers a choice of a combo, such as fettuccine Alfredo and chicken parmigiana, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

Olive Garden has locations across the suburbs. olivegarden.com/.

Fleming's new $35 Taste of Manhattan special features a 9-ounce New York Strip Steak Frites and a Manhattan. - Courtesy of Fleming's

With the chill of fall in the air, warm up with Fleming's new $35 Taste of Manhattan special featuring a 9-ounce New York Strip Steak Frites and a Manhattan made with Knob Creek Rye and Luxardo cherries. If you prefer wine, you can sip on a glass of Daou Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles instead. The offer is good through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is at 960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/.

