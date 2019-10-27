Best bets: Alessia Cara plays Rosemont; Carrie Underwood heads to United Center

Costume confab

Costumed kids and parents can visit different theme areas like Tiny Tot Town, Fairytale Lane, Adventure Alley and more as part of the Halloween Happening today at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 812 Sindt Court, Naperville. Free admission. napervilleparks.org. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood welcomes the tears as she performs "The Cry Pretty Tour 360" on Tuesday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $49.50-$99.50. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Cara in Rosemont

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alessia Cara ("Scars to Your Beautiful," "Trust My Lonely") performs "The Pains of Growing Tour" with special guest Ryland James on Wednesday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $27.50-$97.50; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Paul Anka pays tribute to the late Frank Sinatra with the return of his concert "Anka Sings Sinatra" on Wednesday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$149. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Catch up with comedian Taylor Tomlinson ("The Comedy Lineup," "What Just Happened??!") when she returns to perform a series of standup shows starting Friday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3