 

Best bets: Alessia Cara plays Rosemont; Carrie Underwood heads to United Center

  • Alessia Cara brings "The Pains of Growing Tour" to the Rosemont Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

    Alessia Cara brings "The Pains of Growing Tour" to the Rosemont Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Associated Press, 2019

  • "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" inspired a few costumes at a previous Halloween Happening at Naperville's Riverwalk, which returns on Sunday, Oct. 27.

    "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" inspired a few costumes at a previous Halloween Happening at Naperville's Riverwalk, which returns on Sunday, Oct. 27. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Posted10/27/2019 7:31 AM

Costume confab

Costumed kids and parents can visit different theme areas like Tiny Tot Town, Fairytale Lane, Adventure Alley and more as part of the Halloween Happening today at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 812 Sindt Court, Naperville. Free admission. napervilleparks.org. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Carrie Underwood brings "The Cry Pretty Tour 360" to the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29
Carrie Underwood brings "The Cry Pretty Tour 360" to the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Associated Press, 2019
Country tears

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood welcomes the tears as she performs "The Cry Pretty Tour 360" on Tuesday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $49.50-$99.50. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Cara in Rosemont

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alessia Cara ("Scars to Your Beautiful," "Trust My Lonely") performs "The Pains of Growing Tour" with special guest Ryland James on Wednesday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $27.50-$97.50; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Paul Anka performs "Anka Sings Sinatra" at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Paul Anka performs "Anka Sings Sinatra" at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. - Associated Press, 2014
Crooning tribute

Paul Anka pays tribute to the late Frank Sinatra with the return of his concert "Anka Sings Sinatra" on Wednesday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$149. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Taylor Tomlinson performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.
Taylor Tomlinson performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. -
Taylor time

Catch up with comedian Taylor Tomlinson ("The Comedy Lineup," "What Just Happened??!") when she returns to perform a series of standup shows starting Friday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 