'Chicago Fire' episode filmed in Schaumburg airs Wednesday night
Updated 10/15/2019 4:14 PM
The "Chicago Fire" episode filmed at the Zurich North America headquarters in Schaumburg in late August will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, on NBC.
Daniele Bernstein, co-producer of the three intertwined series "Chicago Fire," "Chicago PD" and "Chicago Med," said the location was chosen to represent a university after classes were back in session.
The Zurich building looks like a modern research facility and had the scope that was wanted, she said.
The episode is the fourth of the eighth season of "Chicago Fire," and the first of a three-part crossover among the shows Wednesday evening.
