Arlington Heights family wins Ugly Door Contest

Bob and Mary Beckman of Arlington Heights, left, with their 3-year-old son and Woodland owner Ken Mariotti, right. Courtesy of Woodland Windows and Doors

The Beckman family of Arlington Heights won this Therma-Tru front door with glass sidelights. Courtesy of Woodland Windows and Doors

Bob and Mary Beckman of Arlington Heights are the proud winners of a beautiful new front door with sidelight panels, thanks to a contest held by Woodland Windows and Doors in Roselle to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Entrants were solicited through the Daily Herald and Woodland received 110 entries through that effort.

"We have been in our house for eight years," Bob said. "The house was built in the 1970s and it was about time we made a change to the double front door. But we honestly hadn't shopped the possibilities until we won and decided to choose a single front door with side windows."

The Beckmans live in a two-story home with dark brick and weeping mortar on the first floor and siding on the upper level.

"Mary saw something in the Daily Herald last spring about this Ugly Door Contest and we entered, figuring, 'Why not?' " he said. "We needed a change."

Then, at the Woodland 50th anniversary party on April 27, their names were announced as the winners, earning 354 votes from viewers on the Daily Herald contest website.

Their prize was the choice of a new Therma-Tru front door system and hardware worth up to $3,200. The Beckmans chose a pre-hung mahogany grain fiber door with 14-inch-wide, half-glass sidelights of black nickel glass and a Schlage handle set and hinges in matte black nickel.

The Beckmans were responsible for the cost of installation, but Woodland took care of disposing of the old double door set.

"Ken (Mariotti) at Woodland advised us on the color scheme, helping us to match the exterior of our home, and the installers were fantastic, doing it all in one day and cleaning everything up so well," Bob said.

"The new door is just fantastic! It makes our whole house look so much more inviting and homey. Our 3-year-old son even wanted his first day of preschool photos taken in front of the door and we keep inviting family and friends over to see it," he added.

