Plan ahead: Air Supply returns to Arcada; Jim Belushi plays Schaumburg's Improv

Graham Russell, left, and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Associated Press, 2018

Aussie 'Love'

The celebrated Australian soft rock band Air Supply ("Lost in Love," "All Out of Love") sends its love when it returns in concert on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Symphonic landscapes

The Chicago Sinfonietta opens its 2019-20 season with the concert "Forces + Fates: The Beauty and Volatility of Planet Earth," which features environmentally inspired pieces by the likes of Mendelssohn, Assad, Beethoven and more. The concerts are at two locations: first on Saturday, Oct. 5, at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville; then on Monday, Oct. 7, at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$62. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Naperville; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in Chicago

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy perform at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26. - Associated Press, 2015

Get loads of improvised laughs when Jim Belushi and The Board of Comedy return to the Chicago area for four performances on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $33-$44 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26