'Chicago Fire' TV show films in Schaumburg
Updated 8/29/2019 4:36 PM
The more urban look taking shape throughout the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg allowed the site to serve Thursday as a filming location for the NBC television series "Chicago Fire."
Scenes were shot Thursday morning at the Zurich North America headquarters at the northwest corner of Meacham Road and the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.
Public access to the set, which featured Chicago fire and police vehicles, was blocked by real Schaumburg police.
Information was not available from television series staff on when the episode featuring the Schaumburg footage might air.
