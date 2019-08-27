10,000 Maniacs, Everclear, Rocket Man to headline Schaumburg Septemberfest

The band 10,000 Maniacs will headline the main stage entertainment Monday at Schaumburg's Septemberfest. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Organizers of Schaumburg's Septemberfest think they hit the trifecta this year with their lineup of entertainment on the main stage.

Rocket Man, which covers the best of Elton John, opens Saturday night, Aug. 31, followed by Everclear on Sunday, Sept. 1, and 10,000 Maniacs on Monday, Sept. 2, playing all of their hits.

- Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer, 2019 Mike Valenter, general manager of Itasca Brewing Co., pours an ale in the craft beer and wine tent at Schaumburg's Septemberfest last year. The tent returns with more offerings this year, organizers say.

"The festival entertainment committee scored a hat trick this year," said Jack Netter, director of the village's cultural services department.

This is the 49th year for the iconic Labor Day festival. It takes place Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Schaumburg's municipal grounds, at the intersection of Schaumburg Road and Summit Drive.

If the weather is good, the three-day festival can draw as many as 250,000 people, who come to enjoy live music, art, food, drinks and carnival rides.

"Over 49 years, it's become part of the fabric of the community," Netter says. "Each year, we try new things and develop new ideas to keep audiences engaged, but we also value the traditional aspects of the fest that keep families coming back year after year."

Among the new ideas are the VIP tickets to the main stage entertainment. The village began offering it three years ago, with preferred seating near the stage, come-and-go privileges and exclusive access to VIP concession sales.

The carnival is sure to draw thrill-seekers to Schaumburg's Septemberfest this weekend on the village's municipal grounds. - Daily Herald File Photo

Netter says interest in the VIP experience has been so positive that they plan to continue offering it at future Septemberfests as well other fests.

Another popular tweak to the traditional lineup was the addition of a craft beer and wine tent, located in the arts and crafts area. The venue returns this year in an expanded version that also includes live entertainment.

One mainstay of the festival all 49 years has been the arts and crafts show, which features 250 booths of artists from across the Midwest. Located on the scenic municipal grounds and overlooking its pond, the juried show offers a variety of crafts and fine arts.

Another destination at the fest is the dining tent, which features the Taste of Schaumburg and more than 20 local restaurants. Vendors now accept credit cards as well as cash.

Specialties include traditional burgers and pizza, but that's just the start.

Patrons can choose from Thai or Mandarin dishes, as well as German specialties, such as a brat with sauerkraut. There are gyros, potato pancakes and pierogies, pulled pork nachos, cheese curds and fajitas. Don't forget dessert. Ice cream treats, gourmet cupcakes and deep-fried Oreo cookies are just a few of the options.

Families can take in the carnival, which operates every day, and stay for the fireworks at the end of the evening Sunday.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019 Members of the Schaumburg Park District Expressions Dance Company perform during last year's Septemberfest parade. The parade, long billed as one of the largest in the suburbs, returns Monday.

The Septemberfest committee also plans the annual Labor Day parade. This year, its theme is "tropical getaway," so look for some exotic floats, musical entertainment and community entries to interpret the theme.

Former Mayor Al Larson will serve as parade marshal. The parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Summit Drive and Wise Road and heads north to the festival grounds.

"The festival was established in 1971 by local charitable organizations as a way to raise funds while providing an alternative to holiday travel for local residents," said Roxane Benvenuti, special events coordinator for the village of Schaumburg.

Now in its 49th year, the fest has become firmly established as a Labor Day tradition for area families, and a way to celebrate the end of summer.