Bestselling author of "The Art of Racing in the Rain" to visit Wauconda

"The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein is narrated by a dog named Enzo. The dog was portrayed in the film version by golden retrievers Parker and Butler, who attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 1. Associated Press

Garth Stein, author of the bestselling book "The Art of Racing in the Rain," will pay Wauconda a visit this fall.

The Wauconda Area Library Foundation and Wauconda Area Library will welcome Stein Oct. 23 and 24. Stein, whose book has since been adapted into a major motion picture, is set to speak at two events and visit with elementary school students in Wauconda's District 118 schools, according to a news release sent from the library.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Community members are invited Oct. 23 to the library, 801 N. Main St., for "The Art of Racing in the Rain: An Evening With Garth Stein." Guests can meet Stein, receive a signed book and attend a reception, according to the release.

Stein will also speak at Wauconda High School, 555 N. Main St., Oct. 24. He will discuss his books, the writing process and potentially old cars, the release said. Wauconda community members and surrounding neighbors are invited to attend.

Custom Classics of Island Lake will showcase some of its classic cars at both events, the release said.

"We are thrilled to have our community engaging with this great author around his writing and the film release," Tom Kern, the director of Wauconda Area Public Library, said. "We are ecstatic to be able to invite everyone to join us in welcoming Garth Stein, and to enjoy library programs inspired by 'The Art of Racing in the Rain."

Tickets for both events can be purchased on the library website starting Aug. 16.