Schaumburg 'Freedom' fest headlined by Toby Keith abruptly canceled

Country music star Toby Keith's performance and the rest of the Freedom and Dignity Festival scheduled for Saturday in Schaumburg has been called off by its organizers. Associated Press File Photo

The Freedom and Dignity Festival headlined by country music star Toby Keith, set to take place Saturday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, was canceled abruptly by its organizers Tuesday.

The concert, also scheduled to feature Clay Walker, Colt Ford and Craig Campbell, was organized to benefit Café Liberty and The Dan Gibbons Foundation, a Wheaton-based nonprofit that provides free culinary job training and placement for Chicago-area veterans in need.

In a statement released Wednesday, the foundation said it became clear over the last week that "no one would see the music festival as planned."

"Problems that arose led to significant concerns that those materially supporting the event would not be compensated and that Imagine Events was unable to deliver on its obligations to provide an enjoyable event for all attendees and performers," the statement reads.

The foundation terminated its agreement with concert promoters Imagn Media & Events on Monday, according to its statement.

"The past 24 hours, Schaumburg Boomers and the foundation worked tirelessly together to salvage the music festival, with each entity considering taking on or continuing to take significant losses to adjust matters," the statement reads. "However, the operational hurdles remaining and the limits facing the foundation as a result of loans made to Imagn to allow the booking of the performers, prevented the foundation from saving the event despite our very best efforts and cooperation from the Boomers."

A representative for Imagn said ticketholders should email customerservice@imagnevents.com.

"We were shocked with the cancellation," said Brian Lyter said, president of Boomers owner Salvi Sports. "We have been preparing for this event for months and were ready to go. The cancellation is extremely disappointing to the Boomers organization, our vendors and service providers, our staff and most especially, the Schaumburg community and the veterans that would have benefitted from this event."