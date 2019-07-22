Suburban Talent

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent: See our ten finalists perform

  • The Recall, a band with members from Wheaton and Glen Ellyn, is a Top 10 finalist of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent for 2019.

      The Recall, a band with members from Wheaton and Glen Ellyn, is a Top 10 finalist of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent for 2019. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is down to the Top 10.

The following acts are moving on to the finale Saturday, July 27, in Addison:

• Agne & Marty, an operatic vocal duo from Downers Grove.

• Miguel Rockstar Garza, a singer-songwriter from Chicago.

• Bob Jay, a comedian and impressionist from Algonquin.

• Brian Maras, a singer/guitarist/whistler from Elburn.

• McCrae, a band from Sterling.

• Isabel Osorio, a pop singer-songwriter from Naperville.

• The Recall, a rock band from Wheaton and Glen Ellyn.

• Karen Shook, a singer-songwriter from Woodstock.

• The Vaughan Building, a blues rock band from La Grange.

• Joey Wilbur, a singer-songwriter/guitarist from St. Charles.

This weekend, the contestants will take the stage one more time to prove to judges they have what it takes to win. The free finale of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent returns to the Little Italy Fest-West in Addison at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Both the grand prize winner and Fan Favorite will be announced at the conclusion. For more information on prizes and videos of the contestants, visit dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent.

For 2019, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group and Salon Lorrene.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 