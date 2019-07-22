Suburban Chicago's Got Talent: See our ten finalists perform

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is down to the Top 10.

The following acts are moving on to the finale Saturday, July 27, in Addison:

• Agne & Marty, an operatic vocal duo from Downers Grove.

• Miguel Rockstar Garza, a singer-songwriter from Chicago.

• Bob Jay, a comedian and impressionist from Algonquin.

• Brian Maras, a singer/guitarist/whistler from Elburn.

• McCrae, a band from Sterling.

• Isabel Osorio, a pop singer-songwriter from Naperville.

• The Recall, a rock band from Wheaton and Glen Ellyn.

• Karen Shook, a singer-songwriter from Woodstock.

• The Vaughan Building, a blues rock band from La Grange.

• Joey Wilbur, a singer-songwriter/guitarist from St. Charles.

This weekend, the contestants will take the stage one more time to prove to judges they have what it takes to win. The free finale of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent returns to the Little Italy Fest-West in Addison at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Both the grand prize winner and Fan Favorite will be announced at the conclusion. For more information on prizes and videos of the contestants, visit dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent.

For 2019, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group and Salon Lorrene.