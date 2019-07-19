Everclear, 10,000 Maniacs, tribute to Elton John to play Schaumburg's Septemberfest

Everclear, 10,000 Maniacs and a tribute to Elton John will be the three headliner musical acts during Schaumburg's Septemberfest this Labor Day weekend.

Alt-rock band Everclear will play from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, while '80s and '90s hitmakers 10,000 Maniacs will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the south end of Schaumburg's municipal grounds at 101 Schaumburg Court.

The Rocket Man Show -- Tribute to Elton John featuring a performer hand-picked by John himself will play from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Though attendance of Septemberfest and its music acts is free, VIP tickets for a limited amount of space closer to the stage will soon be available online. Tickets will be $10 per day or $25 for all three days.

Though the VIP area includes seating, no blankets or tarps will be allowed there.

The village Friday announced the entire schedule for its main stage entertainment throughout the three-day festival.

Leading up to The Rocket Man Show on Saturday, Aug. 31, will be the Daily Herald's Suburban Chicago's Got Talent winner from 5 to 6 p.m. and Boy Band Review offering a tribute to the greatest boy bands from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, before Everclear takes the stage, the band Exit 147 will play from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by Infinity from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Warming up the crowd for 10,000 Maniacs on Monday, Sept. 2, will be Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and The Chicago Experience -- a tribute to the band Chicago -- from 5:30 to 7 p.m.