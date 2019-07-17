Dining out: Free delivery at Portillo's, Wildfire's Lagunitas beer dinner & more

The farm skillet will be available during Hey Nonny's Bike to Brunch event Saturdays. Courtesy of Hey Nonny

The Summer Grillin' and Chillin' Noon Whistle Beer Dinner happens Thursday, July 25, at Shaw's Schaumburg. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Lagunitas beer dinner

Summer screams for beer, and what better way to sip some suds than at a Lagunitas Brewing Co. beer dinner Friday, July 19, at Wildfire in Schaumburg? The night starts at 6:30 p.m. with passed apps of ale beer-steamed mussels and loaded chorizo nachos paired with Sumpin' Easy Ale. The seated dinner starts at 7 p.m. with fish and chips and DayTime IPA followed by the main course of barbacoa tacos and Lagunitas Brewing Co. IPA. And for dessert, enjoy toasted blueberry pound cake and Super Cluster (a citra-hopped mega ale). Reservations for the $60 dinner are required.

Wildfire is at 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100 or wildfirerestaurant.com/schaumburg/.

Sounds of Summer

Ready for a night outside enjoying music and dinner? Eaglewood Resort's Sounds of Summer fits the bill with free concerts open to the public from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 28. Head out to Prairie River Restaurant's patio from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays for Burger & Baked Potato Bar Night. For $14.95, you'll get a half-pound burger from the grill, a baked potato and homemade slaw. On Saturdays, it's Grilled Steak & Wine Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Options include a 16-ounce Angus T-Bone, a 10-ounce hanger steak, a 10-ounce Angus sirloin or twin chicken breasts served with a baked potato and a vegetable for $18 per person. Upcoming concerts feature The Acousticles Friday, July 19, and C-Factor Saturday, July 20.

Eaglewood Resort's Prairie River Restaurant is at 1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 773-1400 or eaglewoodresort.com/.

Portillo's is offering free delivery on orders over $10 now through Sunday, July 21. - Courtesy of Portillo's

It's National Hot Dog Week now through Sunday, July 21, and Portillo's is celebrating by offering free delivery on orders of at least $10 placed on portillos.com. The offer is only good through Sunday, so hurry up.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Portillo's has locations across the suburbs. portillos.com/.

Wild about fish

In the mood for a fish fry? Catch 35 in Naperville has you covered, at least until the end of July. For $19 every Friday in July, dine on all-you-care-to-eat crispy Lake Erie walleye, featuring panko-crusted flash-fried fish served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

If you're a fan of salmon, you won't want to miss the July Ocean to Plate Event when chef Eddie Sweeney will explore the tastes, cooking techniques and butchery of farmed and wild salmon from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22. The three-course food and wine tasting menu features salmon ceviche duet (Atlantic salmon and Wild Alaskan sockeye salmon) paired with Cherrier, Sancere, France, 2018. Then it's blackened salmon paired with Pali, Riviera, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, California, 2017 and then Wild Alaskan Sockeye and warm gnocchi and tomato salad paired with L'Oliveto Pinot Noir, Russian River, CA, 2017. Dinner is $35 per person, not including tax or gratuity. Phone reservations only; ask for the Ocean to Plate event.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500 or catch35.com/.

Dog Days of Summer

Is it hot enough out there? Take solace as Harry Caray's Dog Days of Summer continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays now through August in Lombard. Bring the family, including your pooch, to enjoy food and drink specials and music from the acoustic duo The Weeds (July 19 and 26) on the patio. Refresh with sippers such as the Peachy Keen (Van Gogh Cool Peach Vodka and lemonade) for $5 and the Puppy Cooler (New Amsterdam pineapple, Blue Curacao, lemonade and Sprite) for $5 (proceeds will benefit Canine Companions, which provides service dogs free to children, adults and veterans who have a disability). Brew specials include Sam Adams Boston Lager and Sam Adams Seasonal for $4. For $6.95 each, fill up on the Atlanta Dog (accompanied by coleslaw, Vidalia onions and Tater Tots) or the New Jersey Dog (accompanied by onions, green bell peppers, shredded potatoes and sweet n' savory french fries).

Harry Caray's is at 70 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400 or harrycarays.com/.

The fried chicken and waffle is one of Hey Nonny's new brunch items. - Courtesy of Hey Nonny

Do you bike every Saturday morning? If so, ride on over to Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights on Saturday, July 20, to help the restaurant kick off its new Bike to Brunch promotion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. What's in it for you? A free mimosa or Bloody Mary for adults and juice or milk for the kids if you bring in your helmet. Plus, try dishes from the new brunch menu, including the farm skillet, fried chicken and waffle, steak and eggs and more, while listening to free live Bluegrass music from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

Hey Nonny is at 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com/.

Beer and bites

Werk Force Brewing Co. is pairing up with Niche in Geneva for a five-course brewery dinner starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The passing course of chili and lime chicharrones and Hasselbeck fingerling potatoes with chorizo starts at 5:30 before moving on to charred squid panzanella paired with 24 Carrot Coconut Zirconium (a golden sour). Second course is Kombu smoked pork belly and seared scallops paired with Kumquat Vanilla Moth Kidz. Next is barbecue short ribs paired with Ocean Man before ending with 1000 layer cake and Bourbon Barrel-Aged German Chocolate Cake Sleepy Bear. Make reservations for the $65 dinner at (630) 262-1000.

Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, nichegeneva.com/.

Mojitos are $5 on Mondays in July at Bahama Breeze. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

If you have a case of the Mondays, Bahama Breeze hosts "Mojito Mondays" throughout July, when all mojitos are $5. The hand-muddled mojitos come in coconut, mango jalapeño, strawberry, raspberry and mojito Cubano.

One more thing: National Tequila Day is Wednesday, July 24, so Bahama Breeze will be serving up $5 classic margaritas and $10 tequila flights from Sunday, July 21, to Saturday, July 27.

Bahama Breeze is at 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/.

Bingo!

Tuesdays are all about bar bingo at Old Republic Kitchen + Bar in Elgin. Get there by 8 p.m. Tuesdays and grab a free bingo card to play. The jackpot is between $3,000 and $10,000 every week. All bingo players must be 21 or older. While there, take advantage of Tuesday specials, including the all-you-can-eat chicken finger dinner and The Little Havana Cuban Sandwich. Drinks include $4 Blue Moon pints, half-price glasses of wine and $5 martinis.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar is at 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (224) 535-9544 or oldrepublicbar.com/.

The Summer Grillin' and Chillin' Noon Whistle Beer Dinner happens Thursday, July 25, at Shaw's Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

For all those beer lovers out there, it's time for the Summer Grillin' and Chillin' Noon Whistle Beer Dinner at Shaw's Schaumburg. Make your reservations now for the 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, feast, which will highlight unique ways to use the grill. Begin with charbroiled oysters with "Fuzzy Smack" mignonette paired with Fuzzy Smack (a Berliner weiss with peach) before moving on to avocado and tuna toast paired with Freshman @ Life (a Kolsch-style ale). Then try grilled "Gummy" marinated shrimp, summer corn and frisee salad paired with Gummypocalypse (a Northeast IPA). Next up is petite filet, lobster Oscar style, with Hop Prism Blue IPA before a sweet finish of grilled Michigan peach cobbler and Homer's vanilla bean ice cream paired with Bernie Milk Stout. Dinner costs $65.

Shaw's Schaumburg is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/.

Stephanie Izard will be opening This Little Goat went to the Taqueria at the United Center later this summer. - Courtesy of Levy

Announced recently, fans heading to Chicago's United Center for Bulls, Blackhawks and other events will soon be able to taste the culinary creations of famed chef Stephanie Izard. The Chicago native's new venture, This Little Goat went to the Taqueria, will open later this summer on the main concourse serving street tacos and more made with This Little Goat sauces and spice mixes. "I'm excited to combine my love of tacos and street food with my passion for sports and music in my favorite Chicago neighborhood, the West Loop," Izard said in a prepared statement.

The United Center is at 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com/.

Salata recently added blueberries and watermelon to its salad toppings menu. - Courtesy of Salata

Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, recently introduced blueberries and watermelon as two new seasonal toppings for its salads and wraps that will be available through Sept. 27.

Salata is at 140 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 764-8916, and 1083 E. Lake-Cook Road, Wheeling, (847) 777-1555, salata.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with dining and night life events.