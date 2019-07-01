Northwest Fourth-Fest brings the fun in Hoffman Estates

For the eighth year in a row, Northwest Fourth-Fest will bring music, rides, food and fireworks to Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre Arena for a five-day celebration of the nation's birthday.

The event begins with the carnival alone from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, outside the arena at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway.

Admission and parking are free every day of the fest.

The Fourth of July parade along Illinois Boulevard steps off at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, with the theme "Happiest in Hoffman Estates." The parade will celebrate the town's 60th birthday and the village's official historian, Pat Barch, will serve as grand marshal.

The action moves back to the Sears Centre from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday. The day's live music includes One Hot Mess at 4:30 p.m., Boy Band Review at 6:30 p.m., and The Gingers at both 8:30 and 10 p.m. -- before and after the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2018 Kimberly Delatorre, 3, of Des Plaines gets her face painted during last year's Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates.

From noon to 8 p.m. that day, the Kids' Zone will feature family-friendly activities like face-painting and balloon art, a climbing wall, bounce houses, petting zoo, pony rides and more. Specific events include the 2:30 p.m. Diaper Derby, 3 p.m. bike auction, 3:30 p.m. pie-eating contest sponsored by Mariano's and the 5 p.m. reptile show.

On Friday, July 5, the carnival runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The Messengers will play at 5 p.m., followed by Wedding Banned at 7:30 p.m.

The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, which also is the last day of live music. Mike Hayes will play the Hideaway Beer Garden at 2 p.m., Hairbangers Ball will take the stage at 4 p.m., Mike and Joe play at 6 p.m. and Too White Crew will end the night starting at 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. kids ages 10 and younger can visit pop-up water park Freedom Falls, including a 100-foot "Old Glory" megaslide and full sand beach. Adults can sample drinks from 15 breweries at the "America the Brewtiful" beer fest from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 7, is a carnival-only day running from 1 to 8 p.m.

For information and a complete schedule, visit northwestfourthfest.com or call the hotline at (847) 252-5446.