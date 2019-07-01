Mount Prospect Lions Club Village Fair features two fireworks shows

Hi Infidelity will perform at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the annual Mount Prospect Lions Club festival. Courtesy of Hi Infidelity

A festival full of live entertainment, food, carnival rides, a parade and other attractions is on tap for Mount Prospect during Fourth of July week.

This will be the 81st annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Village Fair, held Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, on the north side of Central, just east of Busse Road, Mount Prospect.

Admission is free. Proceeds benefit local causes and eye/ear charities.

Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. both July 4 and 7, making sure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the annual light show.

Fantasy Amusements will provide carnival rides for all ages from 6 to 11 p.m. July 3 and 5 and 1 to 11 p.m. July 4, 6 and 7. Pay-one-price ride bracelets will be sold on select dates and times. Visit www.mplions.org/festival.html.

There will also be the ever-popular pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4.

The parade, which is sponsored by the Mount Prospect Special Events Commission, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4, starting at the corner of Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue.

The parade will follow Prospect Avenue and Central Road and end at Melas Park. The parade will feature floats, bands, decorated vehicles, walkers, bikes and more.

The Daily Herald checked in with Lions Club event organizer Pat LeBeau to learn more about the annual festival, now in its 81st year.

Q. What is new or different about the festival this year? Any changes?

LeBeau. On the afternoons that we are open (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), bands will start earlier in the day -- right after the parade on July 4 and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, we will be offering unlimited pay-one-price rides every afternoon that we are open and on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Through July 2, people can purchase discounted unlimited ride tickets for $20 at the Mount Prospect Farmers Market, the Bluesmobile Cruise Nights and several other locations throughout town.

This represents a $5 discount vs. the price at the fairgrounds -- a $10 discount if you use them Friday or Saturday evening.

Q. What's the entertainment lineup like?

LeBeau. There will be music throughout all hours the fair is open, highlighted by exciting bands like Hi Infidelity (July 3), The Chicago Experience (July 4), 7th heaven (July 5), Boy Band Review (July 6) and Jay Goeppner and Backdated (July 7). The bands will take the stage in an area where the public can enjoy food from local restaurants, beer from the Lions Club and wine and margaritas from the VFW and American Legion.

Q. What local restaurants or vendors will be selling food?

LeBeau. Local food vendors include Fellini's Restaurant, Mi Restaurante, Olympus Gyros, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Dairy Queen and Hubby's in the Dog House, a new vendor who will be opening their store in downtown Mount Prospect later this year.

Smoky Spike's BBQ will also be returning to the fair. Fantasy Amusements will also have their popcorn, funnel cake and frozen drink wagons.

Q. What makes this festival so popular with attendees?

LeBeau. The fireworks shows are always popular. This year there will be two shows -- on the Fourth and on Sunday, July 7. Attendees, especially families, also like the fact that the Mount Prospect Fair is more of a local event, with shorter lines, convenient parking and a more laid-back atmosphere than other Fourth of July festivals.

Q. Any tips for attendees to make the most out of their festival outing? What's the best place to watch fireworks?

LeBeau. Ample free parking is available just west of the fairgrounds in the Bosch lot. Handicap parking is available just east of the fairgrounds. Attendees do not have to cross any major roads to reach the fairgrounds from these lots.

The best place to watch the fireworks is in the beer garden. You get a great view and can listen to the bands before and after the show. If you plan to attend the Fourth of July fireworks show, it is best to plan to get there before 7:30 or 8 p.m. so that you can beat the crowds to parking and the best viewing areas.