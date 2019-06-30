Best bets: Billy Idol headlines Ribfest, Steve Miller Band plays Ravinia

Carnival rides are part of the Eyes to the Skies Festival in Lisle. Daily Herald File Photo

Billy Idol performs at Ribfest in Naperville on Wednesday, July 3. Associated Press, 2018

Local talent

Cheer on all the musicians (and one comedian) at the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 20 show at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30

Military musicians

Bring a lawn chair, blanket and a picnic to enjoy the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest in concert on the shores of Lake Michigan at Stiner Pavilion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free admission. (847) 599-2525 or music.af.mil/Bands/ANG-Band-of-the-Midwest. 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30

The Steve Miller Band performs at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Monday, July 1. - Associated Press, 2018

Rock out to the Steve Miller Band and opening act Matt Andersen on Monday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$115 pavilion seating; $38-$43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 1

BBQ & bands

Billy Idol, Flo Rida and Brantley Gilbert are among the headlining acts at the Naperville Ribfest, which returns starting Wednesday at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St., Naperville. $5 South Park access (kids ages 11 and younger admitted free with paying guardian); $35-$350 concert access. (630) 848-5000 or ribfest.net. Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, July 3 to 6

Tethered balloons light up for a "balloon glow" during a previous opening night of the Eyes to the Skies Festival in Lisle. - Daily Herald File Photo

Marvel at all the colorful floating creations at the 2019 Eyes to the Skies Festival. The carnival portion begins Wednesday, while the hot-air balloons take flight (weather permitting) starting Thursday at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. $10-$65. eyestotheskies.org. 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, July 4 to 6; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7