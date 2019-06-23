Geneva's Peck Farm Park house celebrates 150 years

The historic Peck Farm Park house in Geneva will celebrate 150 years with an anniversary party on June 29. Courtesy of Geneva Park District

For those who enjoy celebrating local history, the Geneva Park District's upcoming party for the 150th anniversary of the Peck Farm Park house and its surrounding 364 acres should be right up their alley.

The park district could also mention its been more than 20 years since the house and farm were open to the public and nearly 30 years since the district acquired the property at 4038 Kaneville Road to preserve for future generations.

All of the party stuff and historic appreciation aside, area residents should be thankful for this important factor -- this is beautiful land, some of the most striking in the area in the fall. It's been left open for us, making it a place for young and old alike to enjoy in various ways.

Let us count those ways. This was a move to secure open space as much as opening the historic house to the public. As such, prairie footpaths, and asphalt walking and biking trails surround the entire area and its quiet lake.

An observation silo, the popular Butterfly House that opened in 2003, and one of the most interesting play areas for kids in the Hawks Hollow Nature Playground, are all part of a Peck Farm visit.

The house itself stands as the Peck family's legacy to Geneva, dating to 1843. It has all sorts of interesting presentations, the Discover Room, various artifacts and a gift shop.

The park district's prairie restoration of the farmland was completed in 2014. It should also be noted that the park district acquisition of Peck Farm came not long after it had obtained adjacent land to eventually build the Stephen Persinger Center, which it opened in 2008 as a fitness site for area residents.

"We estimated we get close to more than 150,000 visitors a year to Peck Farm," said park district spokesperson Traci Wicks. "Our visitation is typically in the warmer months of April through October, and most of it comes during the Butterfly House season in the summer."

The Butterfly House, which opened in 2003, attracts more than 30,000 visitors for the 16 weeks it is open, Wicks added.

But something new has almost always been introduced at the historic farm. That includes a new public bathroom and reconfigured parking lot to accommodate more visitors.

As for activity sites, the Hawks Hollow playground opened in late 2013, and the renovated history exhibit and welcoming center opened in 2015.

It's all on display for anyone who wants to visit this interesting and scenic spot in the Tri-Cities -- especially from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29 for the free anniversary party that will feature children's games from that time period and a session on butter making from days long gone.

VFW hosts dinner

Batavia VFW Post 1197 will host a spaghetti dinner open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Money raised at the dinner will help the post pay for new signs on site and help fund future events.

Cost is $10 for adults, with tickets numbered for a door prize giveaway. Children age 8 or younger eat for free.

The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert and a drink. A cash bar is available.

The post is located at 645 S. River St. in Batavia. More information is available at (630) 879-9630.

Post commander Jay Davis also mentioned an overnight camping event for families is being planned for August, as the post continues to plan family-oriented events.

A great honor

The smile Ron Singer had on his face when handing me one of his new business cards made you think he had just opened a successful new business.

But it was a card indicating the former Geneva alderman and Korean War veteran had recently participated in the Honor Flight Chicago program.

Singer was overwhelmed with gratitude for his trip from Chicago's Midway Airport to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials and interact with other veterans and visitors.

"There was a group of school kids who were there for their Washington, D.C., trip, and they came up to me and thanked me for my service," Singer, an Army veteran, said. "It was really emotional; I got choked up."

The veterans from World War II and the Korean War who take these trips certainly deserve the recognition and the effort put in to make them feel special.

The Honor Flight Chicago program added Korean War veterans to its program in 2016, and added Vietnam veterans this year.

Not always veggies

The French Market in downtown Geneva has become a regular stop for us on Sunday mornings.

We've joined others who often load up bags with fresh sweet corn and vegetables, or any number of other products at the various booths.

But it's not always vegetables in my bag.

Last weekend, I proudly walked away with a large chocolate brownie from Hahn's bakery and some red licorice from a fellow with an assortment of the candy at his booth.

That's a fairly typical market visit for me.

Time to chow down

Any event calling itself Chow Down 2.0 deserves some interest.

The Elburn & Countryside Community Center is hosting that event, its first food truck festival.

I pretty much lived off a food truck in my college years. A truck called "Mr. Sandwich" fed me lunch just about every day outside the newspaper office at SIU in Carbondale.

Those who attend Chow Down 2.0 from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the community center also will be able to visit craft booths or a beer garden, while children can spend time at activities like face painting, bounce houses and obstacle courses.

Admission to the festival is free. Visit www.facebook.com/EandCCC/.

