Top 20 finalists announced for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent in 2019

Joey Wilbur of St. Charles was a top 15 finalist for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent in 2018. He's back in the competition this year and will perform at the Top 20 show at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, June 30. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

The top 20 finalists have been announced for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent.

The summer talent competition, now in its eighth season, attracted an initial pool of more than 60 acts that auditioned earlier this month at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

The top 20 performers are:

• Agne & Marty, singers from Downers Grove

• Ballroom Boxer, a rock band from Chicago

• Grace Cornelius, a singer from Warrenville

• Diana, a singer from DeKalb

• Miguel Rockstar Garza, a singer-songwriter from Chicago

• Bob Jay, a comedian/impressionist from Algonquin

• The Majors, a band from Bartlett

• Brian Maras, a singer/guitarist/whistler from Elburn

• Columbus Montgomery, an R&B singer from Bartlett

• Kelly Murphy, a singer from Barrington

• McCrae, singer-songwriter from Sterling

• Northcutt, a singer-songwriter from Glendale Heights

• Palaya, a vocal duo from West Chicago

• Shannon Nugent, a singer-songwriter/pianist from Elmhurst

• Isabel Osorio, a pop singer-songwriter from Naperville

• Charles Pansino, a singer-songwriter from St. Charles

• The Recall, a rock band from Wheaton

• Karen Shook, a singer from Woodstock

• The Vaughan Building, a blues rock band from La Grange

• Joey Wilbur, a singer-songwriter-guitarist from St. Charles

These performers will take the stage of the Arcada in a free performance at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30. They'll face a panel of judges to advance to the Top 15 round, which is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the same venue.

There's also an online component to the competition. Online videos of each act following the Top 20 and Top 15 performances will be posted at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent. The act with the most votes is guaranteed a spot in the next competition round.

The ultimate winner of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent receives a prize with a headline concert and an opening slot for a national act at the Arcada Theatre. It includes a development package with website development, a custom video, mentor and photo sessions. There's also the choice of a trip for two to either Nashville to meet with music agencies, or a trip to Cleveland to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Airfare, hotel and $200 cash are included with either trip.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group and Salon Lorrene.