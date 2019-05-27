Best bets: Criss Angel plays Waukegan & Joliet, Ravinia opens season with 'Ramseyfest'

Anthems and more

Hear songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and more when the Wayne Messmer Big Band performs at Cantigny Park's Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free admission, but parking is $10. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 3 p.m. Monday, May 27

The Wayne Messmer Band performs at Cantigny Park in Wheaton on Monday, May 27. - Associated Press, 2017

The Paint a Farmyard Friend with Artist @ Heart event lets visitors try their hand at painting a ceramic llama, hedgehog, kitten, bunny or pig on Wednesday at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. $10 (includes ceramic piece, painting supplies and admission). (630) 793-9628 or lambsfarm.org. 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29

Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard brings his "Wunderbar" standup tour to the Chicago Theatre on Thursday and Friday, May 30 and 31. - Associated Press, 2017

Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard ("The Riches," "Powers") performs standup as part of his "Wunderbar Tour," which plays at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $48.50-$83.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 30 and 31

Jazzy opening

The Ravinia Festival's official opening night is "Ramseyfest," a jazz music celebration honoring pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis. Also on the bill are guests Philip Bailey of EWF, the John Piazzarelli Trio and vocalist/composer Ann Hampton Callaway. The improvisational music making happens at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $80-$90 pavilion seating; $33-$38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Friday, May 31

Freaky illusions

Before illusionist Criss Angel takes his tour of "RAW -- The Mindfreak Unplugged" to Broadway in July, the show plays twice locally: first on Friday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, $59-$109, (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com; then on Sunday, June 2, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, $43.50-$84.50, (815) 726-6600 or rialtosquare.com. 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, in Waukegan; 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Joliet