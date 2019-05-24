5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Get out and have some fun this weekend: It's a party all Memorial Day weekend long at Arlington International Racecourse, and it's opening weekend at Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great America. See dailyherald.com/calendar for more fun ideas.

Racecourse specials

Arlington International Racecourse has a full roster of events to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. College Day & the Miller Lite Party in the Park happens Friday, the All American Affair (with food trucks and a barbecue) is Saturday, the Underwater Utopia Family Day featuring Arlington Heights Community Day (family activities and rides) takes place Sunday and Memorial Day Racing & Entertainment happens Monday at 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $8-$10; $4 kids. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, and noon Saturday through Monday, May 25-27.

Tribute to Elgin artist

Fellow theater artists pay tribute to Elgin dancer, choreographer, costumer and wig/makeup artist Dennis Taylor during a three-day mini-fest at the Elgin Art Showcase. Friday's production is Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues." Saturday's is "A Very Dennis Cabaret" showcasing local musicians. Sunday's is A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters." Proceeds benefit the Dennis Taylor Scholarship Foundation for the Performing Arts, which awards grants to high school seniors majoring in the performing arts in college. It takes place at 164 Division St., Elgin. $15 for the first performance, $10 for each additional event. (847) 697-4005. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26.

New, old friends

Steel Beam Theatre founding artistic director Donna Steele returns to St. Charles to co-star in "The Savannah Sipping Society," a comedy about four middle-aged, Southern women whose chance meeting during an impromptu happy hour leads them to "jump-start their lives." See it at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26.

Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens for the 2019 season Friday, May 25. - Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Dust off your swimsuits and head to Opening Weekend of the Hurricane Harbor water park at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. $57.99-$79.99. (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 25-27.

Retro rock band Rosie and the Rivets plays an outdoor concert at Wheaton's Cantigny Park Bandshell Sunday, May 26. - Courtesy of Rosie and the Rivets

Put on your dancing shoes and bring the whole family to an outdoor afternoon concert by retro rockers Rosie & The Rivets at Cantigny Park Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets welcome. Free with $10 parking. www.cantigny.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26.