You can still sign up! Suburban Chicago's Got Talent deadline extended

The band Seasalt won Suburban Chicago's Got Talent last year. Acts who want to compete this summer should sign up by 5 p.m. May 28. Daily Herald file photo

The deadline to register to audition for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent has been extended until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.

Registration is at events.dailyherald.com/talent.

There are a total of 100 spots available for private auditions at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Audition times are from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4 and 5.

Competition rounds of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent feature a panel of judges who give direct feedback to the finalists. While bands and singers have dominated, the contest has also attracted dancers, comedians and even a yo-yo artist.

The top prize for 2019 features a development package with a custom video, website development, mentor and photo sessions. There's also the choice of a trip for two to Nashville to meet with music agencies or a trip to Cleveland to visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (includes admission). Airfare, hotel and $200 cash are included with either trip.

The top prize includes a headline concert at the Arcada Theatre and opening slot for a national act.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent has an online component with the Fan Favorite prize. It's determined by online voters at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent after the top 20 and 15 rounds. The contestant with the most votes automatically advances to the next round. The act with the most cumulative votes wins the overall Fan Favorite title; the prize is still being finalized.

The eighth season of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group and Salon Lorrene.