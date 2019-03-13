Best bets: Spend An Evening with Michael Bublé at Rosemont's Allstate

Allen Kaneko of Schaumburg posed with members of the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion at a previous Chicagoland Kids Expo in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

Canadian singer Michael Bublé tours to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Sunday, March 17. Associated Press, 2016

'Sway' with him

Get ready to swoon during An Evening with Michael Bublé at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $125-$750. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Displacement dramas

The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the local premiere of "An American Dream," a new opera set in the 1940s that follows a Japanese American forced to leave her home and a German-Jewish immigrant preoccupied by those she left behind. It features a score by Jack Perla and libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo, and plays this weekend at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $55-$125. Sung in English with projected titles. (312) 334-7777 or lyricopera.org. 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Reusable drumming

The New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion, which creates music from all kinds of discarded items, returns to the area with a concert at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia. $39-$48. (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15

Comedian Jim Breuer returns to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15. - Associated Press, 2018

Hear tales from a "Saturday Night Live" veteran of touring with the band Metallica with the standup show "Jim Breuer: Comedy Stories & More" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $23-$43. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, March 15

Bubba, a Julianna pig from Swift Nature Camp, appeared at a previous Chicagoland Kids Expo in Schaumburg. - Daily Herald File Photo

Bring your little ones for all kinds of indoor fun at the Kids Expo this weekend. There will be a reptile show, face painting, crafts and other activities at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $9; $6 kids. (847) 303-4100 or familytimemagazine.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17

The Texas Tenors tour to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 17. - Associated Press, 2014

The Texas Tenors, famed for their classical/country crossover songs on "America's Got Talent," perform a rescheduled concert on Sunday at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $50-$70. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17