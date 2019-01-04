5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Belle (Erica Stephan) encourages her father, Maurice (Mark David Caplan), in Drury Lane Theatre's production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast." Courtesy of Brett Beiner

If the post-holiday doldrums are bringing you down, here are five reasons to get out of the house this weekend. For other ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Be a bidder

Custom car fans won't want to miss the Midwest Motorsports Racers' Auction this weekend when thousands of high-performance parts will be available for sale or auction at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $12 for both days; free for kids 11 and younger. (847) 680-7200, lcfair.com or midwestracersauction.com. 2:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.

Casting a spell

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" is still enchanting audiences at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are $68.25-$73.50. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com/. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4; 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The World's Greatest Hobby show returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center this weekend.

Model train enthusiasts will want to check out the World's Greatest Hobby on Tour at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12.95-$14.95 one-day admission; $16.95 two-day admission; free for kids 15 and younger. (847) 303-4100 or wghshow.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

Blooze blues

Get ready for some high-energy fun when the Blues Brothers tribute band Blooze Brothers takes the stage at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$35. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org/. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.

Bear down

Watch the Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game on the Arcada Theatre's 40-foot screen for free on Sunday. There will be giveaways and food and drink specials including $2.50 hot dogs, $3 domestic drafts, $4 Guinness beer brats and more at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. All ages. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/event/bears-eagles/. Doors open at 3 p.m., the game starts at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.