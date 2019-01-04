5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs
If the post-holiday doldrums are bringing you down, here are five reasons to get out of the house this weekend. For other ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.
Be a bidder
Custom car fans won't want to miss the Midwest Motorsports Racers' Auction this weekend when thousands of high-performance parts will be available for sale or auction at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $12 for both days; free for kids 11 and younger. (847) 680-7200, lcfair.com or midwestracersauction.com. 2:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.
Casting a spell
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" is still enchanting audiences at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are $68.25-$73.50. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com/. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4; 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
Model train enthusiasts will want to check out the World's Greatest Hobby on Tour at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12.95-$14.95 one-day admission; $16.95 two-day admission; free for kids 15 and younger. (847) 303-4100 or wghshow.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
Blooze blues
Get ready for some high-energy fun when the Blues Brothers tribute band Blooze Brothers takes the stage at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$35. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org/. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.
Bear down
Watch the Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game on the Arcada Theatre's 40-foot screen for free on Sunday. There will be giveaways and food and drink specials including $2.50 hot dogs, $3 domestic drafts, $4 Guinness beer brats and more at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. All ages. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/event/bears-eagles/. Doors open at 3 p.m., the game starts at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
