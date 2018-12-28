Dining out: Last call for Stan's Donuts' peppermint treats

Stan's Peppermint Bark Old Fashioned, left, Gingerbread Stan and croissant-donut Egg Nog LeStan will only be around through Dec. 31. Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Peppermint treats

There's still time to get your peppermint fix at Stan's Donuts & Coffee. Through Monday, Dec. 31, try doughnuts such as the Peppermint Bark Old Fashioned ($2.75), Gingerbread Stan ($2.75) or the croissant-donut Egg Nog LeStan ($4.99). And warm up with holiday drinks including Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Bark Mocha, Gingerbread Chai and Egg Nog Latte. Stan's Donuts & Coffee has locations at 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and several in Chicago. stansdonuts.com/.

Hot, hot, hot

Go spicy or go home. Fry the Coop, known for its Nashville hot chicken, recently added a sixth heat level, appropriately dubbed Lil' Insanity, to its repertoire. Chef Francisco Morales blended the top three hottest peppers -- the Carolina reaper, the Trinidad moruga scorpion tail pepper and the ghost pepper -- to create the rub. Plus, habanero and cayenne are in the mix, too. Try it on sandwiches, tenders, chicken and waffles and more. Fry the Coop is at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5223 or frythecoop.com/.

Fry the Coop, known for its Nashville hot chicken, recently added a sixth heat level to its repertoire. - Courtesy of Fry the Coop

With the new year comes trying to eat healthier for many, and honeygrow in Schaumburg wants to help. On Wednesday, Jan. 2, honeygrow will launch its Vegan AF bowl, which combines spiralized sweet potato and zucchini "noodles," housemade vegan chorizo, roasted spicy tofu (non-GMO), mushrooms, kale, red onions, bell peppers, cilantro, spiced agave cashews and smoked paprika-tomato sauce. Also new to the menu is the S.O.S. Soulfull Oats Salad, with organic baby arugula, shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potato spirals, dried cherries, ricotta salata, housemade multiseed crackers (made with Soulfull Oats) and pomegranate vinaigrette. Honeygrow is at 1741 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 764-8932 or honeygrow.com/schaumburg.

Honeygrow's new Vegan AF bowl will be available starting Jan. 2. - Courtesy of honeygrow

January is National Soup Month, and Texas de Brazil offers a couple on its hot items section of the salad bar. The seafood stew Moqueca combines coconut, fresh bell pepper and simple seasoning while the lobster bisque is a house specialty. Come in early for happy hour, which runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Specials include $3 domestic beers, $5 glasses of Texas de Brazil Private Label Wine, $5 caipirinhas and well cocktails and $7 martinis. Texas de Brazil is at 5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600 or texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/.

