5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

Anna meets Olaf in "Disney On Ice Presents Frozen," which returns to Rosemont's Allstate Arena this weekend. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Still making plans for the weekend? Consider "Disney On Ice Presents Frozen" at Rosemont's Allstate Arena, Rick Springfield performing in Naperville or Williams Street Repertory's premiere of "Bomber's Moon." Here are five ideas for fun events, for more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

'Let it Go'

"Disney On Ice Presents Frozen" takes audiences to the animated kingdom of Arendelle once again to see the exploits of royal sisters Anna and Elsa re-created for an elaborate ice show at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $17-$125; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29-30.

'Bomber's Moon' premiere

Williams Street Repertory premieres "Bomber's Moon," a darkly romantic two-hander set during the London Blitz of 1940-1941. The play, about an American socialite and a working-class Londoner who seek shelter in an abandoned music shop during an air raid, opens at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $35.50. (815) 356-9212 or wsrep.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28-29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30.

Oompah pah

Celebrate autumn with German cuisine and beer plus music from Dan Mateja and the IPA (International Polka Association) Tribute Band and 7th heaven at Wheeling Park District's Oktoberfest. It's at the Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Free admission. wheelingparkdistrict.com/events. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

Rick Springfield performs Saturday at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville. - Associated Press, 2018

Hear 1980s pop tunes such as "Jessie's Girl" and "Human Touch" performed in a more intimate style in the concert "Rick Springfield: Stripped Down." The Aussie actor and songwriter performs at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton, Naperville. $45-$65. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

1960s and '70s sounds

Relive many of the pop hits of the 1960s and early '70s when Mitch Ryder and Paul Revere's Raiders and Peter Rivera share a concert bill at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.