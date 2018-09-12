Dining out: Oktoberfests, Wagyu & Wine, beer dinner, steak week & more

Beer, beer, beer

Ready to kick up your heels? Hofbrauhaus Chicago's sixth annual Oktoberfest starts Friday, Sept. 14. Experience live entertainment from 40-piece brass bands, dance troupes and more flown in from Germany and Austria. Don't miss the celebrity keg-tapping ceremonies, daily food specials including the HB Bier Gulasch and the HB Smokehouse Platter and the return of the seasonal brewed in-house Oktoberfestbier. Lucky for you, Oktoberfest runs through Sunday, Oct. 28. Hofbrauhaus Chicago is at 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/.

Burgers and vino

Wagyu & Wine is back at The Capital Grille. Now through Nov. 18, diners can nosh on a gourmet Wagyu burger while sipping a wine rarely available by the glass, all for $25. Burger options include caprese-style with heirloom tomato, 15-year-aged balsamic and fresh mozzarella; cheeseburger with havarti and aged Vermont white cheddar; and caramelized onion with Grand Cru Gruyère and shallot aioli. Pair one of those with a glass of Villa Antinori (Chianti Classico Riserva 2013 Old World Sangiovese), Antica (Atlas Peak, Napa Valley 2014 New World Cabernet Sauvignon) or Col Solare (Red Mountain, Washington 2014 New World Cabernet Sauvignon). The Capital Grille is at 87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800, and 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125. thecapitalgrille.com/.

Huge steins of German beer are the norm during Hoftbrauhaus Chicago's annual Oktoberfest celebration. - Courtesy of Leigh Loftus

Oktoberfest is here. And what better way to celebrate than at Two Brothers Annual Oktoberfest from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Roundhouse. The brewery is bringing back the Atom Smasher lager for the fest. Plus, enjoy live oompah music, stein-holding contests, lederhosen and dirndl competitions, authentic German food (housemade beer brezen pretzels, German sausage platter, pork schnitzel and traditional German sauerbraten) and loads of German beer (Twenty-Plus, Ebel's Weiss, Vienna Lager, Dunkel Dark Lager and Zwickelbier Lager). Two Brothers Roundhouse is at 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com/restaurants/roundhouse/.

Pollyanna beer dinner

Get your taste buds ready: This Sunday, Niche Restaurant in Geneva is collaborating with Pollyanna Brewing Company for a five-course beer dinner. Start off with a passing course of wild boar and peach dumplings with yuzu paired with Pollyanna Pils (Bohemian-style pilsner), then move on to Peri Peri chicken thigh with blackberry slaw paired with Blackberry Allure (blackberry Berliner weisse). Then try smoked Thuringer sausage and pigeon pea stew paired with Fruhauf (Oktoberfest-style lager) and then pan-roasted petit tender of beef with champagne, cherry glaze and a savory kimchi pancake paired with Very Cherry (double brut IPA with cherries). And for dessert, try the brulee'd banana split (coconut, rum ice cream, raspberries, spiced nuts and maldon) paired with Raspberry Fun Size (stout with hints of raspberries, peanuts, vanilla, cocoa nibs and sea salt). Doors open at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, and dinner starts at 5:30. It's $65 per person. Reservations are required. Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000 or nichegeneva.com/.

Go big or go home

Every weekend, catch all of the college and NFL football action on multiple HDTVs at Old Town Pour House in Oak Brook and Naperville. For all Chicago Bears games, and during the first and second games on Sundays, a video DJ will keep the energy going during commercials with music videos and comedic clips from the internet. Plus, an extensive menu and 90 beers on tap will keep fans nourished during the games, too. Old Town Pour House is at 8 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020. oldtownpourhouse.com/.

Sullivan's Steak Celebration Week

Sullivan's Steakhouse Lincolnshire goes all out for Steak Celebration Week Sept. 17-23. Throughout the week, diners can take advantage of a $45 three-course prix fixe dinner featuring a choice of filet mignon, rib-eye or New York strip. Plus, don't miss $7 Bar Bites on Monday; $10 Benko Burger on Tuesday; $65 wine tasting dinner on Wednesday; Swingin' At Sullivan's Thursday; complimentary wedge, Caesar or Market Salad with your meal on Friday; $5 Cheesesteak Eggrolls on Saturday; and complimentary Oscar-style or signature butter steak enhancement on Sunday. Reservations are required for the four-course wine dinner designed by executive chef Jim Teutemacher. During the Wednesday dinner, try Devilish Oysters on Horseback paired with Côté Mas Brut NV Sparkling Rosé; truffle burrata paired with Kenwood "Six Ridges" Russian River Valley; Wagyu Manhattan Strip paired with Agricola Querciabella "Mongrana" Super Tuscan; and Sullivan's Sticky Whiskey Cake paired with Taylor 10 Year Tawney Port. Sullivan's Steakhouse is at 250 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 883-0311 or sullivanssteakhouse.com/lincolnshire/.

