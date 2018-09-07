 
Music

5 fun ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 9/7/2018 11:20 AM
  • Tony Bennett headlines Ravinia Saturday, Sept. 8.

Catch Tony Bennett singing with his daughter Antonia at Ravinia or experience Cantigny's Revolutionary War Re-enactment. Those are just two fun options for how to spend your time this weekend. Here are five ideas; see dailyherald.com/calendar for more.

Divine vines

Geneva's Festival of the Vine features wine tastings, bites from local restaurants, live music, demonstrations, a wine and chocolate tasting event, an arts and crafts show, trolley and horse carriage rides and more at Fourth and State streets. Free admission; food and drink tickets cost $1 each. genevachamber.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

Expect to see fans dressed in pixilated costumes for this weekend's Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
Digital daring

Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience is a convention for gamers who love creating and living in their custom online world. It's at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $45-$69 day pass. (847) 303-4100 or minefaire.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9.

Living-history actors take part in the two-day Revolutionary War Re-enactment this weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.
Colonial conflict

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the 18th century as Cantigny and The North West Territory Alliance host a special two-day Revolutionary War Re-enactment. Get a feel for camp life, experience mock battles, see a fashion show, watch a women's frying pan toss and more at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free; parking is $10. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

Mobile eats

On Saturday, more than 30 food trucks take over the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock, for McHenry County Living's "Truck Off: Food Truck Fest." $5 early admission at 4 p.m.; free admission after 5 p.m. (815) 900-8522 or mchenrycountyliving.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

Tony & Antonia

Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett returns to share the stage once again with his daughter, Antonia Bennett, at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $123-$153 pavilion seating; $46-$51 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

