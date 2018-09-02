After 25 years, Adam Duritz still loves touring. Just don't make him do laundry.

hello

After more than two decades and 20 million albums sold globally, Counting Crows has been celebrating a musical milestone on the 40-city "25 Years and Counting" tour.

The Crows fly into the suburbs this week for a Saturday, Sept. 8, concert at Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Prior to embarking on the tour earlier this summer, Adam Duritz spent some time with the Daily Herald discussing how life on the road has changed in 25 years (it's all about the laundry) and what fans can expect (Will they play "Mr. Jones"?) when the band hits the stage with multiplatinum tour mate +LIVE+.

Q: We've been watching and listening for 25 years now, so what are you going to do to rock our socks off this year? Anything special planned? Will you be sharing the stage with +LIVE+ for any songs?

A: I'm sure that will come up once we're out there. We haven't really talked about it at all. I tend to not plan much ahead about touring if I don't have to. There's tours where you need to think about things ahead of time, but I tend to not think too much about that.

Q: Fans consider themselves lucky if they get to see a live performance of (breakout hit) "Mr. Jones" because you don't play it every night. Will we hear it in Chicago?

A: I don't know. It depends on the night, man. I love the song, I really do. But I'm not going to play it unless I feel it and want to play it. I don't ever want to feel like we're just phoning it in.

Q: 25 years on the road must lead to a lot of down time. Have you had any great realizations on the bus?

A: Yes. Laundry! More than anything else, doing laundry was ... brutal because you've got to get into a town and find a place to do your laundry. And that's hard. Then you have to go there, do it and come back. And you have to have enough time to do all that before your gig. So there goes your ... day off. One day I realized, "Wait a minute. The crew is going to the next gig and they're going to be there early setting up. And they've got a runner." Dude, take my ... laundry and give it to the runner in the morning and have the runner take it to a fluff and fold.

Now that I think about it, of everything, having the ... idea to give the laundry to the crew the night before was probably my greatest idea of all time.

Counting Crows brings its "25 Years and Counting" tour to Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 8. - courtesy of Danny Clinch

Q: What things get you and the band through the grind of a long summer tour, especially after you've been doing it for 25 years?

A: For us, touring isn't much of a grind because we don't really put ourselves in that position. We're not going out and playing a set over and over and over again and looking for ways to find meaning in something repeating 50 times in a summer. We play whatever the ... we want on a given night. The setlist changes every night. We rehearse every day at soundcheck to try and add songs so it's pretty live. I could see it becoming a grind if you're doing something you don't want to do and then you do it over and over and over again. I still like touring a lot.

Q: What is one thing you absolutely cannot live without on tour?

A: I suppose it would be my computer and my phone. I'm a bit addicted to Sudoku, more than a bit actually. I listen to music, I read, I watch movies. The computer changed a lot about touring. It really did. And the phone, too. Man, it's hard to conceive it now and it's hard for me to remember what it was like, but there was a time when we didn't even have cellphones. We were just out there touring and using ... pay phones to talk to people back home. You remember those? It was brutal.

Q: In 25 years of touring, who is the coolest person you've ever put on a guest list for a show?

A: Steve Wozniak. I mean, he invented the personal computer. He invented the Mac. So it may be Woz. I get a kick out of him showing up at shows, more than anybody else, because he's such a ... oddball. But he's a nice guy. I don't know if there is anyone more central to all of our lives than Steve Wozniak. You know what I mean? This phone I'm talking to you on is a direct link to him. So many things are. He may be the most iconic person I've ever even met. I was good friends with Alan Rickman, too, and he used to come out to shows. And that was really cool.

Q: You're always pretty quick to praise Chicago and the Chicago crowds at your shows. What do you love?

Counting Crows enjoy Chicago so much that they built in four days of down time in their tour so they could hang out in the city. The band headlines Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 8. - courtesy of Danny Clinch

A: Chicago is a great city. It really is. I mean, you live your life on a bus and a hotel and a lot of places aren't great in the off time. If there's going to be time off on a tour, we try to make it happen in cities we really like. We have four days off in Chicago on this tour and we worked at that. There's movie theaters and the greatest museum in the country. The Art Institute is as good a museum as anyone could hope to see, especially if you don't go to many museums. The art museum is like the greatest hits of all paintings.

Q: You've made a lot of music in 25 years and have seven studio albums. Does the band have a definitive favorite album to choose from when preparing the set list?

A: For the band, I think "This Desert Life" might be our favorite record to play live. Those are the songs everyone wants to play over and over again.

Q: We haven't heard any new music since 2014's "Somewhere Under Wonderland." Any news on a new album?

A: I don't know. I've been procrastinating on the new album because I don't know how to put it out.

Q: Who should we all be listening to right now?

A: There's two artists I'm loving right now who you should totally check out. One is a guy named Sean Barna and his record is out soon. I sang on it and it's so ... good. He is a giant. And Mikaela Davis is brilliant. She goes out on stage playing a real full concert harp. And she manages to make this cool psychedelic, pop sound. She is so good.

Q: You and music journalist James Campion have launched the Underwater Sunshine podcast as a way to compile notes for a book he is writing about the band. Is there an update on the book and will there be a book tour?

A: I don't know about a book tour. Maybe. I hadn't thought about that. We're working on it. We've done a lot of interviews on it. The Underwater Sunshine Podcast continues to provide material for it as well.

• • •

Counting Crows

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, livenation.com

Tickets: Lawn seats start at $12.50; pavilion seating is $29.50-$79.50