Color the fall garden with shrubs

hello

Viburnum Blue Muffin is another shrub that will bring fall color to your yard.

Oakleaf hydrangea is a shrub that turns a combinations of burgundy, red, orange and golden brown in the fall. Courtesy of Diana Stoll

Trees take center stage in fall, their foliage blazing in shades of orange, red and yellow. What's a gardener to do if she doesn't have room to plant an oak or a maple? She can plant shrubs that offer the fiery colors of fall.

The smaller size of shrubs makes them easier to fit into most landscapes. Many also display spring or summer flowers and produce late summer fruit.

Chokeberries are a popular choice for wildlife plantings. Brilliantissima red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia) grows 6 to 8 feet tall and is favored for its red fall foliage and large, glossy, red berries.

Black chokeberries (Aronia melanocarpa) are smaller in size but feature larger leaves, flowers and berries than its red sibling. As its common name suggests, berries ripen to deep purplish black. Iroquois Beauty is a compact cultivar; Autumn Magic boasts superior fall color.

Plant chokeberries in full sun to part shade. They are adaptable to a variety of soils, tolerating both dry and wet areas.

Both Fothergilla gardenii and Fothergilla major offer three seasons of interest. White, honey-scented, bottlebrush-like flowers bloom in early spring and attractive, toothed foliage turns brilliant shades of orange, scarlet and yellow in fall.

F. gardenia, commonly called dwarf fothergilla, grows 2 to 4 feet tall and wide and thrives in moist, slightly acidic soil in full sun for best fall color. F. major, sometimes called tall fothergilla, grows much larger than its sibling -- up to 10 feet tall and almost as wide.

Both brighten the fall landscape with their golden yellow foliage. Plant them in average to moist, compost-amended soil in full sun to part shade. Water during periods of drought.

Oakleaf hydrangeas, botanically named Hydrangea quercifolia, have attractive, large, dark green, lobed leaves resembling those of an oak tree. They show off huge cone-shaped panicles of creamy-white flowers in summer. In the fall, oakleaf hydrangeas are celebrated when their foliage turns combinations of burgundy, red, orange and golden brown. When their leaves drop, cinnamon-colored peeling bark is attractive in the winter landscape.

There are several varieties of oakleaf hydrangeas available at local garden centers. Munchkin, Ruby Slippers and Sike's Dwarf are small cultivars growing 3 to 4 feet tall and wide. Snow Queen and Snowflake grow as tall as 8 feet. Alice and Harmony are the giants of the family, reaching a height and width of 10 feet.

Plant oakleaf hydrangeas in well-drained soil that has been amended with compost. They are adaptable to light conditions but best fall color and blooming are achieved if they receive some direct sun.

Many viburnums offer colorful fall foliage. One of the best is Viburnum carlesii or Koreanspice viburnum. This shrub is often chosen in spring when its white flowers fill the air with perfume. They are surprised and delighted in fall when the dark green leaves change to wine-red. A great choice for smaller gardens, Koreanspice viburnum only reaches 4 to 5 feet in height and width. Viburnum Blue Muffin is one of my favorites. This 6- to 8-foot shrub offers three seasons of interest. It sports flat-topped clusters of clear white flowers in spring; large, vivid blue berries cover its branches in late summer; and, in fall, the glossy green foliage turns magnificent shades of orange and burgundy.

Plant viburnums in full sun to light shade in well-drained, compost-amended soil.

Fall is the perfect time for planting. Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall help plants acclimate to their new homes. If your landscape isn't in full color in fall, add a few shrubs that don dazzling autumnal shades.

• Diana Stoll is a horticulturist, garden writer and speaker. She blogs at gardenwithdiana.com.