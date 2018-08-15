Dining out: Shaw's lobster fest, Martini Room's Martini Madness & more

Hofbrauhaus Chicago's Black Forest cake is part of a new lunch special running through Dec. 31. Courtesy of Leigh Loftus

During the month of August, Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg will be serving popcorn lobster. Courtesy of Anjali Pinto

Rock lobster

Lobster lovers are in for a treat during the month of August during Shaw's lobster festival. The special menu includes starters such as lobster maki roll ($16), lobster taco ($16), popcorn lobster ($16), lobster bisque and Shaw's signature chopped seafood salad featuring lobster ($28). Entrees feature New England lobster roll ($28), lobster fettuccine ($34), blue crab stuffed lobster ($48), lobster boil with Maine lobster, corn, red potatoes and coleslaw ($43) and lobster mac and cheese ($20).

Shaw's Schaumburg is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/.

Sip and sway

Elgin's Martini Room is hopping in August. Start off with live music as Jacquelyn Miller performs jazz, soul and a touch of rock 'n' roll with a twist at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17. Return during the week for Martini Madness Mondays when all martinis are 25 percent off. During Martini Flight Wednesdays, sip on five mini martinis -- Spicy Peach, Mermaid, Barbwire, Watermelon Cucumber and Birthday Cake -- for $16. And on Thursdays, $9 martinis are only $6.

Martini Room is at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349 or martiniroomelgin.com/.

Ode to Julia Child

Restaurant Michael honors what would have been Julia Child's 106th birthday with a special menu on Friday, Aug. 17. Dinner, which costs $68 per person, starts with gougere farci before moving on to mussels mariniere or classic escargot de bourgogne, coq au vin classique or tournedos of beef tenderloin au poivre, and ends with nouveau creme brulee or souffle framboise and chocolate truffles for everyone. Call the restaurant for reservations.

Restaurant Michael is at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100 or restaurantmichael.com/.

Wine and Art Walk

Sip wine, enjoy live music and shop for nature-themed art as you stroll around Meadow Lake during Morton Arboretum's Wine and Art Walk from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19. Wine, beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. The juried art show will feature photography, wood-turning, jewelry, digital and traditional painting, ceramics, fused glass and more from Midwest artists. The walk is included with general admission, which is $15 for adults, $13 for ages 65 and older, $10 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger.

Morton Arboretum is at 4100 Route 53, Lisle, (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org.

Aurelio's turns 59

To celebrate 59 years in business, Aurelio's Pizza collaborated with Two Brothers Artisan Brewing to create Aurelio's 59th Anniversary Pale Ale, which will be available starting Monday, Aug. 20. The specialty beer, which will start at $5.50 a pint, will be available at the Addison, Bourbonnais, Chicago South Loop, Chicago Wrigleyville, Crete, Frankfort, Geneva, Homewood, La Grange, Mokena and Naperville locations. As an added bonus, Aurelio's is giving away its pint glasses branded with the Two Brothers and Aurelio's 59th anniversary logo with the purchase of the beer. Supplies are limited.

Find out more about Aurelio's special at aureliospizza.com/.

Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont is offering a special lunch deal through Dec. 31. - Courtesy of Leigh Loftus

Let's do lunch

Escape from work for a bit and take advantage of Hofbräuhaus Chicago's new lunch special. Diners who spend $30 or more on food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday will receive $10 off. Dine on German dishes such as the Munich Pork roast ($15.99), the Sausage Plate ($12.99), the Chicken Schnitzel Salad ($12.99), freshly baked pretzels and more. The lunch special runs through Dec. 31. Beer, wine and cocktails are not included in the special.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago is at 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/.

Tomahawk Tuesdays

On Tuesdays, make sure to come hungry to Fleming's in Lincolnshire so you can properly take advantage of Tomahawk Tuesdays. The new three-course menu for two starts with two salads before moving on to the main event: a 35-ounce Prime Tomahawk to share. Dinner also comes with two sides. Don't fill up too much as you get to choose two desserts to finish off your meal. The special costs $120 for two diners.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse is at 960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333 or flemingssteakhouse.com/.

