What we're watching today: Bears QB Chase Daniel goes undercover to get teammates' autographs
Updated 8/9/2018 9:57 AM
hello
Watch Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel don a bucket hat and Mitchell Trubisky jersey as he goes undercover seeking autographs from his teammates at training camp. A couple don't fall for it but it sure puts a smile on Trubisky's face when he realizes he's been had.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.