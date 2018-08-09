Plain White T's putting on a show, signing for album release

The Plain White T's are treating fans to a free album release show Friday, Aug. 24, at Reckless Records in Wicker Park. Courtesy of the Plain White T's

Fans of the Grammy-nominated Plain White T's have been treated to a few sneak peeks at tracks from the band's upcoming album, "Parallel Universe," due out Friday, Aug. 24.

But here's one more treat: The Lombard-based band will be playing a free performance of the album at Reckless Records' Wicker Park store, 1379 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, at 7 p.m. the day of the release.

Copies of the LP and the CD will be available for sale at the show.

"It's the Plain White T's, but not," Tom Higgenson, frontman for the band, said. "We didn't want to just play guitar. 'This song would be super cool with a little synth part.' We didn't want to keep ourselves in our own little box that we've created over the years."

The band will also be on hand to sign albums after the all-ages show. See the event page on Facebook for updated information and to RSVP.