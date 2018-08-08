Dining events: The RAM adds seasonal flavors with new Summer Grubbin' menu

The new BBQ Citrus Salad at The RAM can be topped with Alaska salmon. Courtesy of The RAM

Summer Grubbin'

Summer is heating up at The RAM, where the restaurant just introduced its Summer Grubbin' menu. Try new items such as the chicken bravocado (ale-marinated chicken breast topped with Wisconsin cheddar, chipotle mayonnaise, avocado and sweet chili-garlic slaw on a pretzel bun), Fry Toupee burger (two quarter-pound beef patties with Wisconsin Swiss cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, burger sauce, lettuce, grilled onions and shoestring fries) and the Impossible Burger. Other new options include the BBQ Citrus Salads featuring pineapple-glazed barbecue grilled chicken, Alaska salmon or filet steak medallions and shareable apps including the crispy smoked chicken flautas and crispy onion rings. Or indulge in the housemade strawberry cream pie. New summer drinks feature Sailor Jerry's Hula Swizzle, an 1800 Silver Tequila Sparkling Strawberry Paloma, Chateau Ste Michelle Rose wine and The RAM's seasonal Barefoot Wit. The RAM has locations at 9520 Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 692-4426; 1901 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8791; and 700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 520-1222, theram.com/.

Daisy's Cafe opens in Itasca

Daisy's Cafe, which features breakfast pastries and sandwiches, pizza, chicken wing zings, sweet and spicy chicken and waffles, coffee, smoothies, alcohol and more, is hosting the grand opening of its second location from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, in Itasca. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy food tastings and drawings for a 55-inch TV, White Sox tickets, spa gift cards and more. Regular cafe hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. The original slots and video poker cafe is located in Stone Park. Daisy's Cafe is at 1240 W. Irving Park Road, Itasca, (847) 773-6172 or daisyscafe.com/.

Prairie River Restaurant's new family-style dinner for two is available through the month of August at the Itasca restaurant. - Courtesy of Eaglewood Resort & Spa

Eaglewood Resort & Spa's executive chef John Billings is kicking off the fall harvest season with a special family-style meal for two during the month of August. Served from 5 to 10 p.m. daily in the Prairie River Restaurant, the dinner includes lemon mint summer squash slaw, roasted sweet onion and yellow potato mash, creamed sweet corn, roasted rotisserie chicken, cola-glazed grilled skirt steak and house-baked apple pie a la mode. It's only $22.95 per person. Prairie River Restaurant is in the Eaglewood Resort & Spa, 1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 694-5940 or eaglewoodresort.com/chicagoland_restaurants/.

Island Time

Can't make it to an island destination this summer? Harry Caray's has what you're looking for right here in the suburbs with its Island Time Fridays Aug. 10, 17 and 24. Sway to the sounds of reggae band Dabylon while munching on specials such as jerk chicken wings ($12.95), coconut shrimp with a sweet chili glaze ($16.95) and Caribbean beef skewers ($15.95) and sipping on Malibu cocktails ($4). Harry Caray's is at 70 Yorktown Center in the Westin Lombard, (630) 953-3400 or harrycarays.com/harry-carays-italian-steakhouse-lombard.html.

Contadino "The Farmer" is one of four paninis that Francesca's is offering during National Panini Month in August. - Courtesy of Francesca's

Did you know that August is National Panini Month? Francesca's is highlighting its four paninis during lunch throughout the month. Try the caprese con prosciutto (fresh tomato, basil and mozzarella topped with prosciutto) for $11.95, polpette (homemade meatballs, rustic tomato sauce, roasted onions and sweet provolone on a French baguette) for $11.95, Contadino "The Farmer" (grilled chicken, maple-glazed pepper bacon, provolone, sunny-side-up egg, caramelized onion, arugula and lemon aioli on ciabatta) for $12.95, and the Vegetali Grigliati (grilled zucchini, yellow squash, peppers, portobello mushrooms, tomato, basil, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and creamy goat cheese on ciabatta) for $11.95. Francesca's has locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and more. miafrancesca.com/.

Guinness sip and paint

Feeling artistic? Like beer? Then the My Goodness, My Guinness Beer & Painting event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Maggiano's in Schaumburg might be for you. Nosh on chef-inspired dishes from executive chef Michael Gusanders paired with Guinness beers, promoted by Guinness Brand Ambassador Dan Bischof. Start off with corned beef and cabbage rolls and mini baked potatoes paired with Guinness Irish Wheat. Then move on to painting at 6:45, when a professional artist will guide you step-by-step to create a vintage Guinness plate to take home. Finish with dessert: toasted pound cake ice cream sandwich with warm Guinness ganache and Dublin iced coffee (cold brew coffee, Guinness, Jameson, simple syrup and heavy cream). Advanced tickets, which cost $55, are required; order them at Eventbrite or email schaumburg.banquet@maggianos.com with questions. Must be 21 or older to drink. Maggiano's Little Italy is at 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1600, leye.com/event/guinness-beer-dinner/ or locations.maggianos.com/illinois/schaumburg/.

Santo Cielo's new Sunday Brunch

Need a Sunday morning pick-me-up? Santo Cielo in Naperville recently introduced Sunday brunch. Available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the buffet features unique salads, carbs (croissants, muffins, bagels), seasonal fruit, charcuterie, seafood (oysters, shrimp, lox), breakfast items (scrambled eggs, tortilla española, avocado toast, chilaquiles, French toast, chicken and waffles, potato and chistorra) and a carving station (prime rib, porchetta). It's $39 for adults and $19 for kids 6 to 12. Also, Santo Cielo recently started a monthly DJ program featuring different local DJ talents from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday. Those nights will feature a specialty cocktail from a drink partner, too. Santo Cielo is at 123 Water St., Naperville, (630) 323-0700 or stcielo.com/.

The Judges Sampler at City Barbeque includes chicken, a half slab of ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, two sides, cornbread and Texas toast. - Courtesy of City Barbeque

Get a taste of City Barbeque when the fast-casual restaurant's fourth Chicago area location brings its smoked meats (St. Louis ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage and more), made-from-scratch sides (fried pickle chips, corn pudding, hush puppies, baked beans with brisket) and desserts (peach cobbler, banana pudding) to Downers Grove starting Monday, Aug. 13. On opening day, the first 50 guests will receive a limited edition "First Fifty" City Barbeque T-shirt, a coupon for a free sandwich on their next visit and a $10 gift card. The restaurant will host a grand opening from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, with giveaways, games, prizes, live music and more. Plus, the restaurant will donate 10 percent of that day's sales to the West Suburban Humane Society. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. City Barbeque is at 1034 W. Ogden Ave., Downers Grove, citybbq.com/.