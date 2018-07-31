10 finalists advance in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

The 10 finalists have been announced for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent, setting the stage for the final showdown and selection of the winners on Saturday.

The Top 10 were selected from an initial field of 95 acts that auditioned for the summer talent competition, now in its seventh season. The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles hosted two free public performance rounds in July featuring the top 20 and top 15 finalists.

The 10 acts that impressed a judging panel and online voters are:

• Tommy Bravos, a band from St. Charles

• Johnny Don't, a vocalist/songwriter/funny guy from Aurora

• Morgan Etnyre, a singer from Elgin

• Ghostille, a rock band from Chicago

• LiveWire, a rock band from Geneva

• Michael McInerney, a blues singer-songwriter from La Grange

• Shannon Nugent, a singer-songwriter/pianist from Arlington Heights

• Leo Sclamberg, a singer/guitarist from Highland Park

• Seasalt, an indie rock band from Poplar Grove

• Watchtower, a rock band from Bartlett

These competitors will take the stage at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, for the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent finale at Addison's Little Italy Fest-West in Centennial Park.

Up for grabs are two top prizes, which could be won by the same act if the judges' choice aligns with the voting public.

The grand prize includes a Development Package (custom video, website development, mentor and photo session), a trip for two to either Cleveland or Nashville, a headline concert and an opening act slot for a national act at Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Fan Favorite prize was voted on online by the general public and features a $200 gift certificate from Chords in Stratford Square Mall, a performance at Club Arcada and other gift certificates. The act with the most votes was guaranteed a spot in the finale. Videos of the top 15 finalists can be found at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group, Salon Lorrene and the Village of Schaumburg.