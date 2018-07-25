 
Lights, camera, Elburn, as HBO show "Lovecraft Country" begins filming there

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/25/2018 4:39 PM
  • Crews run a rehearsal as Elburn is transformed into the 1950s for an HBO project Wednesday as filming for "Lovecraft Country" began.

      Crews run a rehearsal as Elburn is transformed into the 1950s for an HBO project Wednesday as filming for "Lovecraft Country" began. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Actor Charles Tiedje of Chicago waits to drive a Pontiac Silver Streak across North Main Street as Elburn is transformed for the HBO series, "Lovecraft Country" Wednesday.

      Actor Charles Tiedje of Chicago waits to drive a Pontiac Silver Streak across North Main Street as Elburn is transformed for the HBO series, "Lovecraft Country" Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A camera is hoisted above North Main and Shannon streets in downtown Elburn for the HBO production of "Lovecraft Country" Wednesday.

      A camera is hoisted above North Main and Shannon streets in downtown Elburn for the HBO production of "Lovecraft Country" Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora, right, talks to Officer Eric Milnor about controlling traffic Wednesday as downtown Elburn is taken over for shooting the new HBO series "Lovecraft Country."

      Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora, right, talks to Officer Eric Milnor about controlling traffic Wednesday as downtown Elburn is taken over for shooting the new HBO series "Lovecraft Country." Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Workmen spent the past few weeks turning the interior of the former Ream's Meat Market in Elburn into a 1950s-era diner to be featured in the HBO series "Lovecraft Country," which began local shooting Wednesday.

Oscar-winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions is one of the companies producing the show. Peele won "Best Screenplay" for the horror movie "Get Out!," which he also directed. Besides Peele, other executive producers are Misha Green, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

The show, based on a novel by the same name, began filming this week in Chicago.

The horror-genre drama is about a black man driving across the country in 1955 to search for his missing father.

The novel deals with the institutional segregation of that time under Jim Crow laws.

"Lovecraft" refers to author H.P. Lovecraft, who is noted for the horror fiction he wrote in the early 20th century.

Actors Courtney Vance, Jurnee Smollett-Ball and Jonathan Majors star in the series.

Main Street was to be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from the railroad tracks north to Shannon Street. Police request that drivers wanting to cross the railroad use Anderson Road.

Businesses will remain open, and production assistants and private security workers will direct patrons when they can enter and leave in between filming.

