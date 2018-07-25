Bartlett police go viral with Lip Sync Challenge. Who's next?

Bartlett police officers sing the Guns N' Roses hit "Sweet Child O' Mine" in a video created as part of the Police Lip Sync Challenge going viral across the country. They challenged Elgin and Hanover Park police to follow suit with videos of their own. Courtesy of the Bartlett Police Department

Bartlett police officers sing the Guns N' Roses hit "Sweet Child O' Mine" in a video created as part of the Police Lip Sync Challenge going viral across the country. "We had a lot of fun filming it and we're glad to we were able to bring smiles to people's faces," Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said. Courtesy of the Bartlett Police Department

The latest police videos going viral have nothing to do with a controversial arrest, high-speed chase or out-of-control citizen.

These videos -- dozens of them popping up online from New York City to Fort Worth, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska -- feature cops singing. Sort of.

And now the Police Lip Sync Challenge has made its way to the suburbs, with the Bartlett Police Department leading the way with its hilarious rendition of the Guns N' Roses tune "Sweet Child o' Mine," as it was performed in the movie comedy "Stepbrothers."

The video features five officers rolling through town in a police SUV while lip syncing an a cappella version of the hard rock classic. Sprinkled in is some dialogue from the film and a quick break to listen to a dispatcher call.

The video was posted Monday on the village's Facebook page and via Twitter. Within about 24 hours it had nearly 100,000 views and 1,200 "likes."

"We were just overwhelmed by the response," Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said. "We had a lot of fun filming it and we're glad we were able to bring smiles to people's faces."

The challenge began weeks ago among police departments in Texas and has spread across the nation since. It came to Bartlett's attention around the Fourth of July holiday, when the department posted its support for the #Flex4Forces campaign. Someone responded with a suggestion they check out the Police Lip Sync Challenge, Pretkelis said.

Officers set out to do a video of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," done Wayne's World-style, only to learn they were beaten to the punch by the Chicago Police Department. So they shifted gears to the "Stepbrothers" version of the Guns N' Roses hit. It was perfect because it's short, funny and involves no dancing, Pretkelis said.

The video was shot with iPhones, and Bartlett High School students pitched in to edit the footage.

"It's been a really great way for us to reach out to the community and show our personalities," Pretkelis said.

And it being a "challenge," Bartlett's task would not be complete unless they called out some of their suburban colleagues. So in their post Monday, Bartlett cops issued challenges for the Elgin and Hanover Park police departments to follow suit.

Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said Wednesday they're formulating a response.

"It's a hot topic around here," she said.

Schaumburg police may also be getting in on the action. Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said she couldn't officially confirm or deny a video was in the works, but admitted it's been discussed.

To check out some videos from across the country, visit the Police Lip Sync Challenge Facebook page, facebook.com/PoliceLipSync.