Oakbrook Terrace Tower under new management

Courtesy of Hiffman NationalHiffman National, a leading national management services firm, has been chosen as property manager of Oakbrook Terrace Tower, a 31-story, 792,000-square-foot high-rise designed by late architect Helmut Jahn.

Hiffman National, a leading national management services firm, has been engaged by BLK IL Tower LLC to manage Oakbrook Terrace Tower, a 792,000-square-foot office building located at 1 Tower Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Designed by late architect Helmut Jahn, Oakbrook Terrace Tower is the tallest building in Illinois outside of Chicago.

"We are committed to bringing our superior level of service to this highly recognizable property, maintaining its reputation as one of the most desirable office addresses in Chicago's western suburbs," said Dave Petersen, Hiffman CEO. "Our management team is already working with ownership to identify opportunities for the tower as part of the 2024 planning process."

Hiffman National will provide property management, project services and accounting for the 31-story building. Oakbrook Terrace Tower already is home to major corporations such as Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services. The building has a 75% occupancy rate, consistent with the East-West Corridor submarket average of 75.8%, according to Hiffman research.

Carrie Szarzynski, senior vice president at Hiffman National, and Heather Battaglia, portfolio manager, will oversee on-site management at Oakbrook Terrace Tower. The firm also has retained six members of the property's prior management team to ensure a seamless transition.

Oakbrook Terrace Tower is located at the intersection of Route 83 and Roosevelt Road. On-site amenities include a full-service fitness center with swimming pool, salon, Starbucks coffee bar, conference center and deli cafe. Tenants also have access to an underground parking garage, electric car charging stations and a car wash.

Hiffman National's management services portfolio has grown to 87 million square feet in 27 states across a variety of property types, including industrial, retail, office and medical office.