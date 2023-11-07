 

Santa returns to Woodfield Mall with parade Thursday

  • Santa will be accompanied Thursday by the Conant High School Drum Line when he arrives for the season at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/7/2023 3:52 PM

Santa will arrive at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg to start the holiday season at 6 p.m. Thursday, led by the marching band from Conant High School in Hoffman Estates.

The parade begins near the Children's Play Area and concludes at the Ice Palace in Grand Court, with crafts, coloring and other family-friendly activities.

 

The following day, the mall will launch its Santa Photo Experience, which will be open daily through Christmas Eve.

For hours, visit the Woodfield Mall website. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at woodfieldmallsantaphotos.splashthat.com.

Caring Santa will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 10. This is a private photo experience for children with special needs and reservations are required.

Pet Photos with Santa will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, and from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10

