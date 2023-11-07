Radio Flyer's first store to open Friday at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

A self-contained Race Track is among the features of Radio Flyer's first retail store, which opens Friday morning on the lower level of the Nordstrom wing at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Radio Flyer

The first retail store for Radio Flyer -- the 106-year-old, Chicago-based company steeped in kid-appeal -- will open at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The first 106 customers will receive a free gift and exclusive discount code to use on their first in-store purchase.

Located on the lower level of the Nordstrom wing, the store will feature Radio Flyer's full lineup, including stroller wagons, tricycles, go-karts and electric bikes, in a space for customers to interact with the products.

Interactive experiences at the store will include a professional balloon artist, a face painter and an opportunity for kids to take a spin on its self-contained Race Track.

"We are overjoyed that the official store opening is finally here and cannot wait to open our doors and show guests all the hard work that has gone into creating the ultimate Radio Flyer experience," Robert Pasin, chief wagon officer at Radio Flyer, said in a statement.

"From a Race Track where kids can get in the driver's seat of popular products like go-karts, scooters and more -- to a Flyer Bike Shop, Test Rides and Service Center where new or existing customers have a one-stop shop for their electric bikes -- this first brick-and-mortar location is a space for families to experience the joy of Radio Flyer," he added.