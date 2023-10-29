Paprocki: Dignity of work, not dependence is how Chicago helps those trapped in poverty

Steven Blake is always smiling as he sells fruit to commuters on the Madison Street Bridge in Chicago.

His array of delicious apples and nuts, and his positive greetings will jump-start your day. What you may not know is just a few years ago he was living on the street. His business may be modest, but it lifted him out of homelessness and has kept him out since 2017.

Blake now employs other homeless Chicagoans, giving them a path out of poverty, too.

"This doesn't bring in big bucks," Blake said. "But this fruit stand provided the income for me to get off the streets. But this is not work. I love what I'm doing, so I don't consider this 'work.'"

You don't have to look hard or far to see poverty across Chicago. And despite decades of well-intentioned promises and policies, little progress has been made in actually reducing poverty in the city.

In fact, it's gotten worse.

Those in poverty deserve more. We in the business community can play an important role in alleviating poverty.

Since America's War on Poverty began, Chicago's poverty rate has fluctuated between 14% and 24% -- always higher than the national average. Its current rate at 17.2% is higher than it was in 1960 when the war began. Now there are more than 450,000 Chicagoans living the definition of poverty: less than $14,580 for an individual or $30,000 for a family of four.

Government prescriptions against poverty -- assistance tied to income -- are not solving the problem on their own. But there is one solution that works: Work.

Data shows employment is the most effective way to fight poverty.

Unemployed Chicagoans face a poverty rate of 40%, while employed Chicagoans have a poverty rate of 7%. In 2022, out of all Chicagoans below the poverty line, 61% were not in the labor force at all -- neither employed nor actively looking for work.

Employment is the only solution that has shown to permanently lift people out of poverty regardless of their race, age or sex. However, the incredible benefits of work have been muddied by poor public relations. Those who built the massive government welfare systems equated "compassion" with "dependence," and those who sought to help people help themselves were marginalized and labeled.

Government programs could not end poverty for Blake. But when he opened his fruit stand, he woke up each day with a purpose -- and found dignity in work.

One of the most insidious aspects of poverty is how it can rob people of their dignity. People stuck in poverty are more likely to suffer from depression and mental health challenges, which can make it harder to get out of poverty.

The solution is deeper.

We in the business community need to develop and champion policy solutions that train, teach, encourage, and empower people to find and keep jobs. This is the mission of Illinois Policy's new Center for Poverty Solutions. There are many ways to compassionately and effectively champion work. There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, but by fostering employment in as many ways as possible, we can help as many people as possible.

Poverty didn't end overnight for Blake, but his fruit stand was the catalyst for the confidence he needed to make it end. He didn't build his business on his own. He got help from his community and some city organizations.

But the business is his. It's his opportunity to improve his life and create his own happiness.

Or as he puts it, "Why do I smile? I smile because God is good. I smile because I woke up this morning. I smile because I'm thankful for the chance to make someone's day better."

Matt Paprocki is president and CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute.