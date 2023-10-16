Justin Fields 'doubtful' to play against Las Vegas Raiders with dislocated thumb

Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room after being sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after dislocating the thumb of his throwing hand.

Fields suffered the injury in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. X-rays came back negative and Eberflus didn't have results from a MRI done Monday.

The Bears will know more by the end of the week.

"We just want to give it time," Eberflus said. "There's natural swelling that occurs in that. We want to just give it time. Give it time to see where it will go, give us the best opportunity to see where it is and then we'll make that decision."

Eberflus didn't fully rule out that Fields could play against the Raiders but didn't have a timeline for how long the quarterback could be out. Fields will work with the trainers during the week and test his grip strength to see how he handles the ball.

Eberflus didn't seem concerned when asked if there was a tear in the thumb.

"Everything's looking where it is, in terms of good," Eberflus said. "It doesn't look like it's a negative thing, but we'll see where it is. I don't have all the information yet because it's not there. We don't have the information yet."

Fields fell awkwardly on his right arm as he tried to escape the pocket and throw the football out of bounds for an incompletion. Fields flicked the ball toward the sideline while a Vikings defender hit him from behind. He landed hard on his right arm.

Eberflus didn't want to comment on the play but said he would've liked for Fields to get rid of the ball sooner so he could've avoided the hit.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent came into the game and fumbled the ball that the Vikings returned for a touchdown. He also led the Bears on a touchdown drive and threw an interception late in the game to seal the 19-13 loss.

Eberflus remained confident in the team and Bagent being prepared to play for however long Fields might be out.

"We're always prepared for that, for sure," Eberflus said. "It's one play away. You're one play away from being in there, and Tyson's earned that spot with his opportunity that he's created himself. And we're certainly gonna do that going forward for sure."