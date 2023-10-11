Righteous Kitchen marks one year of serving meals at new Lombard location

Since 2014, Righteous Kitchen, a local family-owned catering and ready-made meal company in Lombard, has specialized in serving fresh, all-natural, scratch-made meal prep in volume.

After moving to its new Lombard location last October, Righteous Kitchen has served more than 250,000 meals from its grab-and-go retail store, as well as catered meals to schools, offices, day cares, homes, and events. Expanding to a new commissary kitchen and retail store has allowed the business to grow.

To celebrate one year in its new kitchen and retail store, Righteous Kitchen is hosting a party from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. There will be food sampling, menu previews, live music, raffles, and meals for sale. The Grab-&-Go Market is located in the front space of its large commissary kitchen at 390 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard.

Customers can walk in to purchase ready-made lunches, dinners, and breakfast to go, or place an online pre-order at righteouskitch.com and pick-up at their convenience.