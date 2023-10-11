D.C. Cobb's to open new restaurant in Huntley

D.C. Cobb's in Woodstock is planning to open a fourth location and first in Huntley later this month. Matthew Apgar/mapgar@shawmedia.com

A new location of D.C. Cobb's soon will be open in the Old Firehouse in Huntley.

Despite Google search results indicating the restaurant, at 11808 Coral St., recently opened, owner Dan Hart said that is not the case.

"We're definitely not open," Hart said, adding the restaurant should make its debut closer to the end of October.

Huntley will be the fourth D.C. Cobb's location, with existing spots in Woodstock, McHenry and East Dundee.

Hart said he's "really excited" to expand into Huntley, noting the village has had a lot of new businesses and housing over the past several years.

Huntley Village Manager Dave Johnson said the village board supports bringing a restaurant and apartment buildings to the downtown area.

"I am excited, looking forward to eating there, and thankful Dan Hart chose Huntley for his latest location," Trustee Ronda Goldman said.

Johnson said there are 18 apartments located above the restaurant, all of which are filled.

He said residents began moving into the apartments in August.

The downtown area of Huntley isn't very large, Johnson said, so opportunities for redevelopment can be few and far between.

"It's quaint and small," Johnson said.

He said he's heard feedback that residents are "excited" about D.C. Cobb's opening.

The menu at the D.C. Cobb's in Huntley will have the same items as other D.C. Cobb's restaurants. Hart said he's currently training employees at the other locations who eventually will work in Huntley.

Hart said Huntley will have an all-season patio out front, allowing guests to dine outside year-round.

He plans to keep expanding his restaurant network and is hoping to open Whiskey Diablo, which will serve Mexican food, in McHenry by year end.

Hart said he looks at trends when deciding what to offer at restaurants, but he generally has served foods such as burgers and salads that have wide appeal.

"We need to be a place people eat at multiple days a week," Hart said.

With Hart continuing to expand his restaurant network, he said Huntley is on his radar for further expansion.

"It's something we're open to," Hart said.