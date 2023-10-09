Video game-themed Velocity eSports coming to Woodfield Mall

Velocity eSports, an entertainment center featuring video games, bowling, billiards and more, is expected to open soon at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. It'll be the third Velocity eSports in the nation, joining others in Las Vegas and suburban Cincinnati. Daily Herald File Photo, 2021

Velocity eSports, a video game-themed entertainment center featuring arcade and console games along with billiards and bowling, soon will open at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The new center, which also will offer a casual dining of American and Mexican classics and a full bar menu, is opening in the lower-level JCPenney wing, across from Surf City Squeeze.

It will be the third Velocity eSports in the nation, joining locations in Las Vegas and the Cincinnati suburb of Covington, Kentucky.

Described in company promotional materials as a cutting-edge entertainment experience featuring ""Next level gaming, next level fun," the business will host live tournaments, as well as parties and corporate events.

It is the latest among a host of new businesses to join the Woodfield roster recently. That includes international clothing retailer Primark, which is scheduled to open a 37,000-square-foot store Thursday on the mall's second level, near the Dining Pavilion.

Also slated to open this fall is the nation's first retail Radio Flyer store. Selling wagons, tricycles, scooters, bikes, bounce houses, trampolines, strollers and more, the store will be located on the lower level of the Nordstrom wing and feature a test track.

Other new businesses scheduled to open in time for the holidays include: baby's and children's apparel brand Carter's/Oshkosh B'Gosh (upper-level Dining Pavilion wing); fragrance retailer Perfumania (lower-level Nordstrom wing); and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (Dining Pavilion). Urban Outfitters soon will be reopening at its new site in the upper-level Nordstrom wing, next to Altar'd State.