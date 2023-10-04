Tickets on sale for Northbrook Chamber of Commerce's Taste of North Shore

Tickets are available now for the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce's 28th annual Auction & Taste of the North Shore, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Renaissance Chicago North Shore in Northbrook.

The event is sponsored by Allstate and will feature 19 local restaurants and caterers, auction items including a $500 grand prize raffle, a Heads & Tails Game with a $250 prize, and a costume contest.

For tickets and sponsor registration, visit https://business.northbrookchamber.org/events/details/annual-auction-taste-of-the-north-shore-4322.