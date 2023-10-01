BizWeek: Indian Lake Resort shows signs of new life; Could Pheasant Run be razed soon?

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comIndian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale closed ts doors in 2021 after a fatal shooting hastened the demise of what was once one of the largest tourist magnets in DuPage County. Maverick Hotels, the new owner, has begun work on renovations of the hotel.

Resort redo has the Wright stuff

Indian Lakes Resort faced an uncertain future when the hotel property went up for sale two years ago. But the Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced resort is showing signs of new life as hotel renovations progress and Bloomingdale leaders finalize plans for a golf course redo.

St. Charles asks to raze Pheasant Run

The city of St. Charles is seeking a judge's permission to demolish the vacant, heavily damaged Pheasant Run Resort. It filed the request in DuPage County court Tuesday.

Karaoke bar to replace eatery

A Korean karaoke bar and restaurant is proposed to open in Rolling Meadows where a breakfast eatery closed after a fire four years ago.

How a shutdown affects the suburbs

Would a government shutdown hit home in the Chicago region? It could mean more than 42,000 Illinoisans lose pay, and disruptions to air travel, courts, food assistance and environmental monitoring, officials say.

Program to aid businesses approved

Libertyville recently approved a program to strengthen existing businesses and encourage facade or site improvements.

Local brewery brings home national award

Sew Hop'd Brewery took home a gold medal in the German-style altbier category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. They were one of four suburban beer makers to win a medal in the nation's largest professional beer competition.

Plans being made for former Chili's

The vacant former Chili's restaurant on Route 64 may be demolished to make way for a Chick-fil-A, under plans proposed before the St. Charles City Council.

A bakery in a Metra train station

After years of preparing pastries for friends or to sell at farmers markets, Jennifer Sandeen decided to take the plunge. In late August, she opened The Great Sandeenie, a shop in the Downers Grove Metra station where she sells her baked goods.