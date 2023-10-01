BizWeek: Indian Lake Resort shows signs of new life; Could Pheasant Run be razed soon?
Resort redo has the Wright stuff
Indian Lakes Resort faced an uncertain future when the hotel property went up for sale two years ago. But the Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced resort is showing signs of new life as hotel renovations progress and Bloomingdale leaders finalize plans for a golf course redo.
St. Charles asks to raze Pheasant Run
The city of St. Charles is seeking a judge's permission to demolish the vacant, heavily damaged Pheasant Run Resort. It filed the request in DuPage County court Tuesday.
Karaoke bar to replace eatery
A Korean karaoke bar and restaurant is proposed to open in Rolling Meadows where a breakfast eatery closed after a fire four years ago.
How a shutdown affects the suburbs
Would a government shutdown hit home in the Chicago region? It could mean more than 42,000 Illinoisans lose pay, and disruptions to air travel, courts, food assistance and environmental monitoring, officials say.
Program to aid businesses approved
Libertyville recently approved a program to strengthen existing businesses and encourage facade or site improvements.
Local brewery brings home national award
Sew Hop'd Brewery took home a gold medal in the German-style altbier category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. They were one of four suburban beer makers to win a medal in the nation's largest professional beer competition.
Plans being made for former Chili's
The vacant former Chili's restaurant on Route 64 may be demolished to make way for a Chick-fil-A, under plans proposed before the St. Charles City Council.
A bakery in a Metra train station
After years of preparing pastries for friends or to sell at farmers markets, Jennifer Sandeen decided to take the plunge. In late August, she opened The Great Sandeenie, a shop in the Downers Grove Metra station where she sells her baked goods.