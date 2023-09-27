Korean karaoke bar proposed for former Egg'lectic Cafe location in Rolling Meadows

A Korean karaoke bar and restaurant is proposed to open in Rolling Meadows where a breakfast eatery closed after a fire four years ago.

Agit Black, inside the former Egg'lectic Cafe at 2905 W. Algonquin Road, would have six private karaoke rooms, two dining areas and a bar, under preliminary plans submitted to the city. The karaoke bar would be the owners' second location; Agit Bar & Grill operates at 9098 W. Golf Road in Niles.

Rolling Meadows aldermen Tuesday night agreed to loosen code-required parking regulations for the site that would permit 46 spots instead of 56. City officials said it's likely patrons will carpool to the bar, and there's few practical reuses of the existing one-story, 5,580-square-foot building that wouldn't require similar relief.

The zoning action now allows owner Brother Pocha Inc. to file a building permit application for the planned interior renovations of the 50-year-old building.

Floor plans submitted to city hall call for the removal of walls, flooring and drywall ceilings, among other interior demolition work, before the build out begins.

The karaoke rooms will vary in size from 86 square feet to 342 square feet. Three small rooms will be able to fit six people each, while the bigger rooms will have capacities of 10, 17 and 23, the plans show. No changes are planned to the outside of the building.

Repairs were made after the April 24, 2019, kitchen fire at Egg'lectic Cafe, but the owners chose not to reopen, city officials said.

Agit Black is planning an extensive menu, similar to its Niles location. That includes Korean-style fried chicken, beef and pork dishes, soups, rice cakes, noodles and pancakes.

An opening date hasn't been announced, but when it does open, hours are planned from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

The city council is expected to consider a liquor license for the establishment at its next meeting Oct. 10.