Planet Fitness pitched to fill former Old Navy space in Vernon Hills

The Marketplace shopping center in Vernon Hills soon could be home to a Planet Fitness gym. Village official appear likely to support a plan for a Planet Fitness in a long-vacant space that previously was home to Old Navy. Daily Herald File Photo

A low-cost fitness center could fill the long vacant Old Navy space in the Marketplace of Vernon Hills shopping center.

Black Duck Partners says the conversion former retail outlet to the first Planet Fitness in town would fill a local need and generate customers for area stores.

The company operates 120 Planet Fitness locations in 10 states, including Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, as well as Winnepeg, Canada. Planet Fitness locations of similar size generally have 700 to 800 members visiting daily, the company said.

Old Navy operated in a 19,360-square-foot space just north of Sam's Club in the Marketplace center before closing in 2011. The space occasionally was used as a Halloween store but has been mostly vacant, according to Andrew Jennings, Vernon Hills' community development director.

Fitness clubs are permitted in that location but require a certificate of building and use conversion for the shopping center.

A permit granted in January for an Urban Air indoor adventure park in the former Ashley Homestore brought the permitted non-retail use ratio for the Marketplace of Vernon Hills to 32.2%. Planet Fitness would increase that to 42.3%.

According to a recent presentation to the village board, the size is desirable, it's available for a quick renovation and the rent is conducive. The Vernon Hills Planet Fitness would be open 24 hours and feature gym equipment, locker rooms and showers, a lounge/spa area and tanning beds.

As part of a vast retail corridor, the Marketplace of Vernon Hills on Milwaukee Avenue south of Route 60, is optimal for gym patrons and would bring many potential customers for surrounding retailers, according to Black Duck Partners.

As the sales tax leader in Lake County, Vernon Hills officials are sensitive to conversions away from retail uses. Similar-sized Planet Fitness clubs sells about $20,000 per year in branded merchandise like bags, towels, hats and more.

During an informal review, Trustee David Oppenheim said he is concerned the village might be locking itself into a non-retail use and asked whether the duration could be limited.

"It would be extraordinary to limit a business to a timeline," said village Attorney James Ferolo. "I'm not sure what business would invest under those circumstances."

Trustee Thom Koch Jr. said the space has been empty a long time it doesn't appear another retailer will be stepping up to fill it. He added that considerable retail space, notably the Mellody Farm center, have been added in the recent years.

Five of six village board members present, with Oppenheim dissenting, informally supported the conversion, pending an opinion from the village's retail consultant.