 

Demolition crew aims to make quick snack of eyesore hot dog stand in Schaumburg

  • The former Frankly Yours hot dog stand at the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive has a date with a demolition crew on Monday. Schaumburg bought the site the long-shuttered eatery sits on in December.

      The former Frankly Yours hot dog stand at the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive has a date with a demolition crew on Monday. Schaumburg bought the site the long-shuttered eatery sits on in December. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted9/21/2023 5:45 AM

A demolition crew will be the final patron of a long-standing, but barely standing, hot dog stand at Schaumburg's northeastern gateway.

Having dispensed with the need for a Cook County permit earlier this month, Schaumburg officials Monday will dispatch demolition contractors to the newly purchased, annexed and rezoned site.

 

The former Frankly Yours restaurant at 1580 E. Algonquin Road is expected to be a memory by the end of next week, though its transformation into a clean, one-third-acre patch of grass will take a little longer.

In that state, the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Thorntree Lane will await the decision of its new owner -- the village -- on how best to use it as a worthy entrance to a rapidly redeveloping corner of Schaumburg.

During the summer, a Clear Channel crew dismantled the noncompliant billboard that hovered above the building as a relic from when the site was in unincorporated Cook County.

Mayor Tom Dailly has said he prefers a Schaumburg gateway sign at the corner, but the remainder of the property and its potential for commercial use have yet to be considered.

Efforts by the village to acquire the property had persisted for years before some momentum was established last fall. Officials struck a deal for $700,000 in December and closed on the purchase the following month.

The subsequent annexation into the village automatically zoned the site for residential use, but it was then rezoned for business.

Waiting for a Cook County demolition permit had been one of the longest steps in the process before officials recently used the village's home-rule authority to make county permission unnecessary.

Other oversight agencies required to be notified of the demolition have been, officials said.

